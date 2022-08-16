Ross & Squibb Distillery Announces September Release of Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI

Latest edition comprises a medley of five bourbons aged since 2008-2014

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross & Squibb Distillery announced it will release its Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI Straight Bourbon Whiskey this September. The limited-edition bourbon is the sixth-annual offering of the distillery's award-winning Remus Repeal Reserve Bourbon collection. Bottled at 100 proof/50% ABV, Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI retails for a suggested $99.99 per 750-ml bottle and will be available in limited quantities in September to coincide with National Bourbon Heritage Month.

Created by master distiller Ian Stirsman and his team of master distillers and master blenders, Series VI comprises five bourbons, aged between 8-14 years, from its 175-year-old Lawrenceburg, Indiana, distillery. Made in a signature high-rye style, the medley changes each year, allowing Stirsman and his team to experiment with their various mash bills and aged reserves. Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI is comprised of 2% 2008 Bourbon (21% Rye), 17% 2012 Bourbon (36% Rye), 27% 2012 Bourbon (21% Rye), 29% 2014 Bourbon (21% Rye) and 25% 2014 Bourbon (36% Rye). Series VI leads with aromas of rich candied fruit with a hint of nutmeg and saddle leather. The initial taste includes candied fruit and fig jam, followed by oak and barrel char, mint and slight caramel, nutmeg, toffee and honey. The finish offers a balance of sweet candied fruit and leather, with lingering sweetness and rye spice.

"The Remus Repeal Reserve series provides our team the opportunity to showcase the incredible array of aged reserves available to work with, as well as our expertise at blending these bourbons to create a special medley each year," said Stirsman. "Series VI is the latest in this award-winning collection that is certain to be yet another excellent example of what our Remus Repeal collection represents: what great bourbon can be."

Previous releases of Remus Repeal Reserve have achieved some of the highest recognition in the bourbon category, including winning Best Of Class at the 2021 Sunset International Spirits Competition, being named among the Top 5 American Whiskeys of 2021 by Fred Minnick, and earning 98 points from Tasting Panel Magazine (for both Remus Repeal Reserve Series IV and V).

About George Remus® Bourbon

George Remus Bourbon is crafted at Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of Bourbon whiskies, aged five years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI is crafted from 2008, 2012and 2014 reserve Bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $99.99/750-ml bottle). Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, @GeorgeRemusBourbon ( Facebook , Instagram , YouTube ) and @GeorgeRemus ( Twitter ). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL & 50% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

