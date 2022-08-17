Inc. 5000 Recognizes Thrive Aviation among Top 25% of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, private jet operator Thrive Aviation was named No. 1,242 on Inc.'s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—privately-held businesses.

"We're building something special at Thrive Aviation and it's an honor to see it recognized on a national level."

The announcement comes on the heels of Thrive Aviation receiving an industry leading ARG/US Platinum safety rating and IS-BAO Stage 1 certification, placing it among the Nation's most elite, private jet operators.

Co-Founder and Thrive CEO, Curtis Edenfield comments "We are honored to make our debut on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing, private companies in America. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication every employee puts in daily. We're building something special at Thrive Aviation and it's an honor to see it recognized on a national level."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. "The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a private aviation company dedicated to providing proactive service and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners across North America. With corporate headquarters at Henderson Executive Airport, Thrive Aviation's main operational footprint in Las Vegas includes a large-scale expansion of over 30,000 square feet which includes a private hangar along with a separate dedicated maintenance facility; all at Harry Reid International Airport. Thrive Aviation doubled its owned/operated fleet of light, mid, super-mid and large cabin aircraft during 2021 with additional super-mid and long-range acquisitions scheduled through 2023.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

