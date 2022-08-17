IRTH Communications to Sponsor Heal the Bay's "Suits on the Sand" Beach Cleanup

Sponsorship is part of Agency's sustainability initiatives

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications, a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services to high-growth small-cap companies, announced its sponsorship of Heal the Bay's "Suits on the Sand" program, a broad initiative dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean.

On August 19th 2022, IRTH employees will participate in a private beach cleanup in Venice Beach, CA. Joined by a Heal the Bay educator, the event will encompass interactive team-building activities and beach cleanup activities that will be carried out along several miles of coastline, to benefit the natural area and local inhabitants.

"Sustainability has always been a key issue for our agency, which is reflected in our name," said Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications. "We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Heal the Bay and align our mission to create a positive environmental impact for our planet and our future generations."

In addition to the cleanup initiative, IRTH plans to take actions to reduce carbon emissions and identify recoverable waste to give it a new life through recycling. The agency recognizes the critical issues of climate change, resource depletion, environmental pollution, and ecosystem destruction and pledges its continued commitment to being part of the solution.

IRTH Communications provides investor relations, financial communications and strategic consulting services to companies with new technologies, processes, products and services within their respective industries. IRTH assists its clients through the early stages of development in burgeoning new sectors. Its clients' industries span across technology, healthcare, cannabis, industrials, intellectual property (IP), telecommunications, entertainment, consumer goods and beverages, exploration and development of natural resources, as well as alternative energy and energy efficiency.

About Heal the Bay

Heal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit established in 1985 that is dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. We use science, education, community action, and advocacy to fulfill our mission. For more information, please visit www.healthebay.org.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieving their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

