SimpliSafe Celebrates National Dog Day by Launching Limited-Edition Signage Honoring the "Original" Home Protectors

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe ®, maker of award-winning home security systems, today released six limited-edition yard signs, just in time for National Dog Day on August 26. The signs, which celebrate the various "protector" roles our furry friends take on, are available free of purchase beginning today at SimpliSafe.com/DogDay , while supplies last.

Not only are dogs regarded as beloved family members , but they are commonly held as the original security system, announcing when guests arrive at the door and keeping a close lookout on the homefront for unusual activity. Though, in most cases, the reality is that our furry friends carry a hefty burden and can't reliably defend the home 24/7. SimpliSafe, however, can do just that.

"As the experts in home protection, we uniquely know what it takes to protect our customers and the lives they've built," said Brenda Bynarowicz, Senior Vice President of Marketing at SimpliSafe. "Our dogs take on a lot of roles as beloved companions – playmate, alarm clock, personal trainer, therapist – but a foolproof protector isn't one of them. This campaign celebrates our dogs, as our (sort of) partners in protection. It's a fun way for us to surprise and delight not only our customers but anyone who loves dogs."

The campaign reflects SimpliSafe's newly launched visual identity, which began rolling out across channels earlier this month. The refreshed look and feel are designed to represent the values that are at the core of the brand and what it stands for, including superior safety, comprehensive protection, excellence in monitoring support and value. The new visual identity will continue to be introduced across SimpliSafe channels and creative in the coming weeks.

To redeem a sign, dog lovers can visit SimpliSafe.com/DogDay , and once received, they are encouraged to celebrate their pooch on social media by tagging @SimpliSafe and using the hashtag #PupProtected.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Overall Home Security System of 2022 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

