Lux St. Lou Joins CBD Kratom & Mr. Nice Guy for Grand Opening of their Joint Venture in St. Charles

A partnership with CBD Kratom elevates Mr. Nice Guy to new heights

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Nice Guy, a popular St. Louis headshop retailer, announced today the relocation of their St. Charles store to 1560 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. in St. Charles, MO.

CBD Kratom has opened a new store in New York's Flatiron District. (PRNewsfoto/CBD Kratom) (PRNewswire)

The St. Louis -exclusive Mr. Nice Guy brand partners with locally-owned company, CBD Kratom, to offer a new experience.

The St. Louis-exclusive Mr. Nice Guy brand has partnered with another locally-owned company, CBD Kratom, to offer a brand new experience. The fully remodeled location is now a CBD Kratom featuring Mr. Nice Guy and has moved into the newly-constructed building directly next door to its previous address of 1550 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

A grand opening celebration kicks off on Thursday, August 18 with a ribbon cutting hosted by the St. Charles Regional Chamber of Commerce. Additional local partners have joined the grand opening celebration—Friday's festivities will be hosted by popular local radio personality and cannabis influencer Lux St. Lou. On Friday and Saturday, customers will receive free ice cream with their purchases from beloved local shop, Clementine's Naughty and Nice Ice Cream.

"We are beyond excited to partner with Lux St. Lou, a widely-respected authority in the industry, as well as Clementine's Naughty and Nice Ice Cream for the grand opening of our new St. Charles store," said Ocean Cohen, Director of Retail Growth and Development at CBD Kratom. When you walk through the door, you'll be introduced to a store experience that feels welcoming and intentional. The new store was designed with our customers in mind, flowing through the space to include an area that specifically highlights the Mr. Nice Guy brand. We can't wait for customers to explore and enjoy!"

CBD Kratom has 54 stores across five markets, with a 55th store slated to open in New York City in September 2022. CBD Kratom is the largest privately-owned cannabis dispensary and kratom retail chain in the United States. Known for its excellent customer service, CBD Kratom's extensively-trained and knowledgeable team helps customers find the right products for their unique needs while also educating them through the world of cannabis and kratom.

ABOUT CBD KRATOM:

CBD Kratom is committed to helping customers lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Through their extensive product selection that includes edibles, topical creams, oils, skin care and pet treats, customers are guaranteed to find the right product for their unique needs. CBD Kratom has 54 retail locations throughout Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. For more information, visit shopcbdkratom.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CBD Kratom