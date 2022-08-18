NeuralMetrics Partners with InsuranceGIG

New integration provides easy access to underwriting data

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuralMetrics, which provides fast, transparent, accurate, and actionable commercial underwriting answers and intelligence for carriers and agencies, today announced a new partnership with InsuranceGIG, an API AppMarket that connects buyers and sellers as a better way to buy insurance technology. The integration of NeuralMetrics into InsuranceGIG's platform enables agencies and carriers easy access to all of NeuralMetrics valuable underwriting data.

Using NeuralMetrics, agents can classify businesses with just a company name and address, know all of the services provided, understand associated risks, and more, including specific underwriting information requested by carriers. These answers are shared in real-time with carriers, giving them the information they need to underwrite the businesses and provide fast proposals back to the agencies. With the solution available on InsuranceGIG, it is accessible to more agencies and carriers.

InsuranceGIG is designed to make buying and selling API-based services for insurance faster, cheaper, and risk-free. Buyers are able to get introduced to more services they otherwise would not, while enjoying transactional pricing, sampling services before purchasing an entire tech stack, no long-term contracts, and the ability to bundle APIs to create custom workflows.

"We're making writing small commercial easier, faster, and more effective. Top carriers and agencies are using our solution today and seeing both market growth and increased profitability. We're thrilled to partner with InsuranceGIG to bring NeuralMetrics' capabilities to broader numbers of agencies and carriers," said Prakash Vasant, CEO of NeuralMetrics.

"We are excited to have NeurualMetrics' actionable business insights integrated into the InsuranceGIG platform. Having data, such as business classifications codes and prefilled underwriting questions available to agents at their fingertips is key to driving profitable growth, and delighting their customers," said Michael Lebor, CEO, InsuranceGIG. "Our commercial carrier partners are thrilled to have this data conveniently available via all three of InsuranceGIG's delivery mechanisms including APIs, our Chrome Extension, and our Ready-to-Go AppMarket platform."

NeuralMetrics uses artificial intelligence to extract underwriting answers from public data, transforming the commercial insurance experience for carriers, brokers, and agencies. The platform enhances insurers' underwriting capabilities, providing fast, transparent, accurate, and actionable answers from vast unstructured sources. Using natural language processing, NeuralMetrics delivers classification and intelligent underwriting. For more information, visit www.neuralmetrics.ai

InsuranceGIG is an insurance technology AppMarket designed to make buying & selling insurance data & technology – faster, cheaper and risk-free. InsuranceGIG is positioned to become one of the top 10-20 platforms in the Insurance ecosystem that will establish and socialize the framework for collaboration across operations, technology, and data across multiple companies, across multiple lines of business. Visit insurancegig.com to learn more.

