Richmond-based Astyra Corporation Named One of the 2022 Inc. 5000 Top Private Companies

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astyra Corporation, a black-owned staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, earned a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. The honor is reserved for the top 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Astyra's 179% growth rate landed the company on the list for the 6th time. The Richmond region had 38 companies earn recognition on the 2022 list.

"What better way to usher in our 25th year than to find ourselves in Inc. once again" says CEO and cofounder Ken Ampy. "This achievement proves that the 'Astyra approach' to work and culture resonates with our clients and contract associates."

With resources in 15 states, Astyra has grown rapidly by providing top talent to high-profile clients. Astyra Corporation earned their first Inc. 5000 recognition in 2009. In April 2021, Astyra received Corporate Plus distinction from the National Minority Supplier Development Council for their proficiency in fulfilling extensive national contracts.

"Appearing on the Inc. 5000 for a 6th time is an honor we would have not thought possible when we started in 1997", remarks President and cofounder Sam Young. "It's been a great ride thus far yet there's still more to come."

Astyra specializes in Information Technology, Healthcare, Professional Services, and Call Center staffing. As a solution-based company, Astyra focuses on providing top talent who will help clients build their vision and achieve their goals. Nationally, Astyra has staffed more than 300 people year to date. In the past year, Astyra's internal staff has grown by 30% to support their major expansion.

258 Virginia private companies reported a total revenue of $19.6 billion on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, a 6% increase from the 2021 list. This substantial increase is a testament to the resilience and innovation private companies shown amid labor shortages and the continued impact of Covid-19.

Results of the 2022 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing list with company profiles, growth rates, criteria, and more can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2022.

About Astyra

Established in 1997, Astyra Corporation is an award-winning staffing and consulting firm. They are experts in matching high skilled consultants to innovative business solutions. Their high-profile clients range from government agencies and financial institutions to major systems integrators. For more information, visit https://astyra.com/.

