HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages MINISO Group Holdings (MNSO) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm's Attorneys, IPO-Related Securities Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges MINISO Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: MNSO) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities class action related to MINISO's Oct. 15, 2020, initial public offering has been filed.

Relevant Period: Oct. 15, 2020 – July 26, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 17, 2022

MINISO Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Securities Class Action:

MINISO has repeatedly claimed that its business model was a high margin, asset-light network of thousands of independent franchise stores who shoulder capital expenditures and operating expenses, and that it would use IPO net proceeds to expand its business operations.

The complaint alleges that Defendants misleadingly stated or failed to disclose that MINISO: (1) and undisclosed related parties owned and controlled many more MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) concealed its true costs; (3) mischaracterized its true business model; (4) and its Chairman engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) risks breaching contracts with Chinese authorities as a result of one or more of these transactions; and, (6) would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees.

On July 26, 2022, analyst Blue Orca Capital published a scathing report concluding that MINISO owns and operates about 40% of MINISO stores, hundreds of stores are registered to company executives or persons connected to its Chairman and, MINISO's chairman "bilked hundreds of millions of freshly raised capital from public investors through a series of crooked transactions revolving around the purchase and construction of a massive headquarters in China."

As of the date of the filing of the action, MINISO's ADSs trade almost 70% below the IPO price.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving MINISO misrepresented its asset-light business model and how it would use of its IPO proceeds," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

