GNC Continues Expansion of Women's Wellness Portfolio with New Exclusive Launch from The Honest Company

Global retailer adds additional, uniquely crafted products from Jessica Alba's mission driven brand

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an extensive assortment of products online and in-store focused on helping women Live Well through science-backed products designed for all life stages, GNC announced today that is has deepened its partnership with The Honest Company , a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, through an exclusive retail partnership launching four new products available only at GNC and The Honest Company beginning in August. The two companies first announced their partnership in May in honor of National Women's Health Month, launching six products primarily focused on new and expectant mothers.

"Our relationship with The Honest Company has allowed us to continue our commitment to women's health and wellness," said Karlyn Mattson, EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer, GNC. "With the launch of four new exclusive products, we're aiming to further connect with our female consumers to support them on their journey to Live Well. The Honest Company has been a great partner and consistently surpasses our expectations with formulas that not only use great ingredients but are also backed by rigorous testing and improve women's everyday health."

Building upon the success of the initial launch with The Honest Company, GNC is introducing four new supplements from Honest – three for overall wellness and one for postpartum – to round out a 10-product assortment tailored to support wellbeing. Available at GNC.com and in select stores, these supplements help consumers give their bodies the care they deserve. The products include:

Nightly Sleep Health: Featuring a proprietary blend of active ingredients including theanine and valerian to help calm the mind and support healthy sleep.*

Daily Mood Balance : Featuring a proprietary blend containing rhodiola and phosphatidylcholine to help manage everyday stress and a balanced mood.*

Daily Immune Support: Featuring a powerhouse blend of zinc, vitamin D and organic green propolis, to support everyday immune health.*

Postnatal Hair Wellness: Formulated with clinically tested keranat oil to help maintain hair and scalp health.*

"After our initial partnership announcement earlier this year, we immediately noticed a significant and positive consumer response and as demand continued, it was only natural for our teams to strengthen our partnership," said Nick Vlahos, Chief Executive Officer of The Honest Company. "The launch of these new products, alongside GNC, showcases our strong commitment to valuing and supporting women's wellness needs. We're confident our efforts will ultimately position us both for long-term success and continue to move our retail strategy forward."

These new products from The Honest Company join GNC's growing portfolio of popular women's wellness brands including GNC Women's, Vital Proteins®, Womaness™ and Hers®.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 43,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com .

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

