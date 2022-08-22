HireRoad Acquires PeopleInsight

Acquisition brings advanced data analytics capabilities to unlock hidden workforce insights

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HireRoad, a leading provider of cloud-native end-to-end talent management and insight software, today announced the acquisition of PeopleInsight, a provider of powerful yet intuitive workforce analytics software. PeopleInsight's technology seamlessly ingests, normalizes, and correlates data from any HR system, making it easy for customers to analyze data across all their HR systems in one place. By unifying data across numerous systems, users are able to uncover previously hidden insights that their companies can use to make timely and informed decisions.

PeopleInsight's out-of-the-box solution quickly and effortlessly connects all relevant HR, talent, and people data sources, including Workday, Oracle, HireRoad, Taleo, ADP, SAP Successfactors, Greenhouse, Jobvite, and even home-grown solutions to deliver a configurable HR data cloud, personalized to the customer's specific needs and business priorities.

The acquisition of PeopleInsight further enhances the value of HireRoad's modern and highly automated talent management platform by both adding advanced data analytics features to the core platform and allowing customers to pull in data from other third-party systems to access new insights. This acquisition comes on the heels of other exciting news at HireRoad including a global rebranding that occurred earlier this year and the launch of the company's talent management platform in Australia and New Zealand last month.

"Analytics continue to be a challenge for HR professionals, especially in mid-sized organizations," said Otto Berkes, CEO of HireRoad. "They often don't have the resources for a data warehouse and a dedicated staff to perform analyses, yet they have the same desire for actionable data and many of the same complex business needs as larger organizations."

PeopleInsight's founders, CEO John Pensom, COO Steve Johnson, and VP Lynne Russell have always been passionate about the power of data and the value it can create when harnessed properly. "By unifying data from disparate HR technologies, we allow decision-makers to spend time analyzing information and planning for the future rather than translating data and making spreadsheets," Pensom said. "We are delighted to expand access to our platform on a global scale. In HireRoad we have found a great partner for the next chapter of our company's journey."

"We have been impressed with PeopleInsight's approach in supporting their customers and delivering exceptional service, and we are excited to join forces with their talented team as we accelerate our global work together," said Berkes, who has a track record of creating transformational products including the Xbox and HBO Go.

The acquisition of PeopleInsight marks HireRoad's third acquisition since Strattam Capital's majority investment in 2018 to add novel functionality to the company's platform and accelerate growth.

About HireRoad

HireRoad is a leading provider of cloud-based talent management software that changes the definition of "being hired" to include everything on the journey from job posting to job success. The company's innovative software, developed by veteran industry experts, provides you the ability to attract, hire, onboard, and train the right people so they thrive in your organization. To learn more about HireRoad, visit HireRoad.com.

About PeopleInsight

PeopleInsight is a multi-source people analytics platform built to unify a company's disparate sources of HR, talent, people and productivity data. Founded in 2012, PeopleInsight accelerates data-driven HR at a fraction of the cost, time and risk of an in-house build. Visit https://www.peopleinsight.com/ to learn more.

About Strattam Capital

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via their Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, TX, we connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, please visit Strattam.com.

