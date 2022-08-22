Jostle admits it was never an employee intranet

Jostle, a top-tier employee intranet platform, states intranets are dead

(and that it never was one).

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - For years, Jostle has positioned itself as a new kind of intranet. But those days are over—Jostle is now embracing its employee success roots.

"Right out of the gate, we recognized that modern intranets use an "internal website" approach that disperses information and reinforces organizational silos. Learning from this failure, we crafted Jostle as a purpose-driven platform that serves what employees need to connect and succeed at work—an employee success platform," explains Jostle founder and CEO Brad Palmer.

Jostle's platform helps companies harness its employee success framework by helping employees understand what matters, get the information and support they need, and be recognized each step of the way. The framework uncovers how celebrating success can create a shared sense of accomplishment that energizes everyone.

With the arrival of remote and hybrid work, having a central place to connect and communicate has become mission-critical. "Jostle is the place for employees to live your culture, feel they belong, get the clarity they need, and find what they need to get their work done," continued Palmer. " Intranets never did work and certainly not in today's evolved workplace. It's time to move beyond them."

"Prior to Jostle, we had an intranet. It was full of things that were not relevant. Not updated. Not current. It was tough for people to find what they wanted," confirms Ian Teague, Head of IT at The Woodland Trust.

Today, most employees interact with their work, culture, and peers through digital platforms. "More than ever, employees and leaders need one central platform to connect and succeed together. It's time we put our understanding of employee success front and center to help everyone move forward in our challenging new world of work," concludes Palmer.

Visit the Jostle Blog to learn more about delivering employee success and jostle.me to explore Jostle's employee success platform.

About Jostle

Jostle's employee success platform is where everyone connects, communicates, and celebrates at work. It's the heartbeat of our own company and has helped employees in over 1,000 organizations easily belong and contribute, anywhere, anytime. With industry-leading participation rates, we're putting the joy into work and the life into organizations. Find out more at jostle.me .

