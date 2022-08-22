NEW YORKERS CHARGE INTO ELECTRIFY EXPO TO DEMO AND EXPERIENCE EVs

Electrify Expo to Produce Over 25,000 Demo Rides of Electrified Fun August 27 & 28

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, rolls into New York Saturday, August 27 through Sunday, August 28, at the Nassau Coliseum. As the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Bill call for millions of dollars to build out a wide-scale charging network in the U.S. and kick in energy rebates, the curiosity of the general consumer has been piqued.

Feel The Thrill of More Than 100+ Electric Vehicles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, and more at Electrify Expo on August 27 & 28 at Nassau Coliseum (Outdoors). (PRNewswire)

The outdoor festival offers attendees the thrilling opportunity to experience all types of electric vehicles across 1 million square feet of exhibit and demo space, as well as explore the world's leading brands in EV technology and mobility from electric cars, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, e-scooters, and more.

BMW, Chrysler, Kia , Toyota, Lexus, Polestar , Volvo, Volkswagen, and Harley-Davidson's Livewire , as well as iconic bike brands like Specialized, UBCO , Fliteboard , and others, offer the ability to interact with their products in a fun outdoor festival setting on multiple demo courses. The family-friendly festival also hosts the Hover-1 Kids Zone for the Empire state's young thrill seekers.

According to Consumer Reports , the biggest barrier to EV adoption is simply the opportunity to test drive them. As the premier North American festival for testing electric vehicles and e-mobility, Electrify Expo removes the barrier by offering meaningful test drives that encourage the adoption of cleaner transportation.

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America



WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, August 27 and 28:



TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day



WHERE: Nassau Coliseum (Outdoors)

1255 Hempstead Turnpike,

Uniondale, NY 11553



TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/newyork



To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, you are invited to apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Contact:

Mission Control Communications

electrifyexpo@missionc2.com

Electrify Expo, Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum, August 27 & 28, 2022 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electrify Expo