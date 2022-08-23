ADLAR Studio Brings One-of-a-Kind, Limited-Edition Fine Art Prints To Life From Analia Saban and Shane Guffogg Using Augmented Reality

The AR print publishing studio is launching with two new fine art prints by renowned artists; Projects from Marilyn Minter, Kenny Scharf, and Matthew Brandt Planned for the Fall

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADLAR Studio, the fine art print publishing company, today launched its digital augmented reality (AR) platform to bring a series of limited-edition prints to life for art enthusiasts across the globe. Using world-class creative special effects and technologists, many with decades of experience working in Silicon Valley and Hollywood, ADLAR creates artworks in the emerging AR genre. ADLAR Studio is making it possible to experience fine art on the wall and as an enhanced digital asset through its new free mobile app, now available for iPhone users .

Launching with prints from Analia Saban, and Shane Guffogg and our never-before-seen AR activated technology, these works are available for purchase via ADLARstudio.com/store at $4,900 and $3,950, respectively.

In addition, ADLAR Studio is in development on future projects with Marilyn Minter, Kenny Scharf, and Matthew Brandt, among many other artists. The studio expects to make announcements in the coming months as the studio builds its print and digital fine art collection.

"More people are experiencing art in different ways, and we are excited that ADLAR Studio is bringing both traditional printmaking and cutting-edge AR technologies to fine art print collectors and new digital natives, whether they are just beginning to collect or have established collections," said Larry W. Jones, co-founder of ADLAR Studio. "The technology now available on our mobile devices is ushering in a whole new way to experience traditional printmaking. This is just the beginning of us doing our part in building the metaverse of the future."

The "AR" in Art

The ADLAR Studio app was created using the Unity gaming engine and Apple's ARKit development platform for iOS devices to bring these ADLAR fine art prints to life with augmented reality at the click of a button. ADLAR works with a group of award-winning VFX technicians who are masters in 3D animation, volumetric capture, artificial intelligence, world building, motion capture, and digital humans, among other skills. To activate a limited-edition ADLAR print, one simply opens the ADLAR app, scans the image, and the AR comes to life.

"I'm inspired by technology and I'm always thinking about how new technologies change the course of Art History. The same way that the introduction of industrial processes, new pigments, or photography has had a deep effect on Art, I've been thinking about how crypto, NFTs, virtual and augmented realities will affect the way we make and consume Art. It's been a pleasure to work with Larry, Adam and their staff at ADLAR on how to translate my practice into a new project that incorporates Augmented Reality. Larry's experience in cutting edge digital AR content creation and Adam's understanding of the collaborative nature of fine art printmaking makes for a perfect fit for artists like myself who are interested in exploring these mesmerizing emerging technologies." – Analia Saban

"We are thrilled to be launching ADLAR Studio with Analia Saban and Shane Guffogg. This is a dream come true to work directly with artists to help make their art come to life in the physical and virtual worlds," said Adam F. Gross, co-founder of ADLAR Studio.

Co-founders Adam F. Gross and Larry W. Jones brought together years of experience in fine art print-making with Gross at Lapis Press, and in content creation with Jones at Viacom/CBS, to build ADLAR Studio—a company that focuses on the co-founders' shared passion to marry traditional visual art with highly-experienced digital experts, engineers, and technologists.

The ADLAR app is now available for download in the Apple App store and will roll out on Google Play in the coming months. To learn more about ADLAR Studio, and how to purchase the artwork or experience the AR, visit ADLARstudio.com/store .

About ADLAR Studio

We combine the highest quality limited-edition prints with cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) activations. ADLAR Studio brings together talented and provocative artists, master printers, and world-class, award-winning special effects experts and engineers to create the highest quality prints and bring them to life via AR. The ADLAR Studio team pushes the boundaries of what is possible in augmented reality.

