Blue Health Intelligence Names Chris Birkmeyer to Lead Product Strategy

Veteran Operational Leader to Guide Development of Transformational SaaS and DaaS Products

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®), a leading healthcare data and analytics firm, has appointed Chris Birkmeyer, MS, as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy. Birkmeyer will lead BHI's strategic product roadmap and expand and strengthen the company's broad portfolio of analytic products and services.

Blue Health Intelligence Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Health Intelligence) (PRNewswire)

A proven leader in scaling transformative healthcare solutions, Birkmeyer brings a wealth of expertise in data and analytics, data science, outcomes analysis, and software development to BHI. He will advance the development of innovative solutions that enable clients to showcase their value to employers, address healthcare barriers, and support value-based care.

"Chris' expertise in provider and health plan analytics, insight, and leadership are invaluable to BHI," said BHI's CEO, Bob Darin. "I look forward to working together to innovate and differentiate our product offerings to meet our clients' evolving needs."

Birkmeyer will drive BHI's product roadmap and delivery, supporting provider performance measurement, transparency and reimbursement analytics, and health equity analytics solutions. His work also will inform the evolution of BHI's data delivery platform, aimed at giving clients access to the industry's most comprehensive healthcare data sets.

Before joining BHI, Birkmeyer was Chief Operating Officer of ArborMetrix, a software and data science company that transforms data into clinically rich insights. He also served as Executive Vice President of Analytics and Products at SCIO Health Analytics, a provider of healthcare analytics and performance optimization solutions to payers, as well as Director of Informatics at Health Dialog, a personalized population health solutions provider.

Birkmeyer holds a master's degree in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from Dartmouth College and a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Connecticut.

"I'm excited to leverage our incredible data to drive value for BHI's clients," Birkmeyer said. "This is a great opportunity to work with a talented team using advanced analytics and machine learning to help solve difficult healthcare problems."

About Blue Health Intelligence

Blue Health Intelligence empowers health plans, providers, employers, and life science organizations to drive innovation and achieve measurable outcomes. With access to the industry's most comprehensive and trusted data and analytics, BHI helps healthcare organizations gain insights to inform strategic decisions, support value-based care, and advance health equity.

BHI is the trade name of Health Intelligence Company LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.bluehealthintelligence.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Health Intelligence