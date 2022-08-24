Durham-Based Target RWE Grows Data Abstraction, Curation Capabilities with Latest Acquisition

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-world evidence leader Target RWE announced its latest acquisition of the curation team (legacy Real World Data team) from Ciox Health which will expand the company's real world data (RWD) solutions and capabilities. Effective today, this division will become part of Target RWE.

Target RWE's acquisition will add about 35 full & part employees, bringing total headcount to roughly 150 nationwide.

Over the past two years, Target RWE has been strategically investing in its real-world evidence (RWE) solutions, most notably with the purchase of analytics company NoviSci, Inc. in 2021. This will be the second acquisition completed by the company. The acquisition complements Target RWE's data abstraction and curation capabilities, especially on the retrieval and linking of real world datasets, which will help position the company as a market leader in the RWE field.

"Today's agreement not only propels Target RWE's data abstraction and curation capabilities, but it also signifies our dedication to generate the best real world data and evidence possible," said Derek Evans, CEO of Target RWE. "We are excited to work with the great team coming over from Ciox, who will add further efficiencies in clinical data abstraction and curation to our organization. We look forward to bringing our expertise to exciting projects and new customers as a result of this new partnership."

The acquisition will add roughly 35 full-time and part-time employees to Target RWE, increasing the company's overall headcount to approximately 150 nationwide. The company recently announced the launch of its new brand and Syndicated Science™ solution that will be unveiled at the International Conference on Pharmacoepidemiology (ICPE) 2022 in Copenhagen.

