LANNETT REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FOURTH-QUARTER, FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q4 Business and Financial Highlights:

Net Sales were $74.2 Million

Adjusted Gross Margin Better than Expected, Improved vs Q3

Cash Was $88 Million at June 30

Completed Major Elements of November 2021 Restructuring Plan

Pipeline Updates:

Pivotal Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Clinical Trial Over 90% Complete, Top-line Results Anticipated by Year End; BLA Filing On Track for First Half of 2023

Expect to File IND for Biosimilar Insulin Aspart by First Half of 2023

Generic FLOVENT ® DISKUS ® Product On Track for ANDA Filing Early Next Calendar Year, Granted CGT Status by FDA

Expect Partner to Commence Pilot PK Trials for Generic Spiriva ® Handihaler ® by Year End 2022

Licensed a Filed ANDA for Mesalamine Delayed Release Tablets USP, 1.2 g, from an Existing Partner

Expect to Launch At Least Four Non-Solid Oral Generic Products With Limited Competition in Fiscal 2023

TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022.

"For the quarter, net sales were in line with our expectations, adjusted EBITDA was at the top end of our guidance range and adjusted gross margin was better than anticipated, rebounding from our adjusted gross margin in recent quarters," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "Our cash position was approximately $88 million at June 30, 2022; we continue to expect to receive sizable income tax refunds within the next couple of months.

"With regard to our pipeline, we have added several near-term product opportunities, of which a few have the potential to be meaningful contributors to our financial results, especially in the second half of the current fiscal year. Our durable large market partnered product opportunities continue to progress and achieve notable development milestones (details discussed below). As part of our pre-launch activities for biosimilar insulin, we have initiated preliminary discussions with a number of states and other organizations around initiatives and programs to make insulin more accessible and affordable to millions of patients. We welcome these initiatives and believe our significant scale and competitive cost structure will help position us to support and prosper from these initiatives on affordable insulin.

"Looking ahead, our efforts will be focused on commercializing recently added product opportunities, which we believe will help increase our full-year gross margin in fiscal 2023. At the same time, we intend to maintain operating discipline to reduce expenses and make the most of our cash resources, all while working to further develop with our partners our high value pipeline of insulin and respiratory products, expand our existing strategic alliances and form new ones."

Key Pipeline Update Subject to FDA Approval

Company anticipates launching over the next several months Zolmitriptan, a nasal spray product for migraine and cluster headaches, and Fludarabine, an injectable product currently in short supply;

By the end of the current fiscal year, the company anticipates launching Sucralfate, an oral suspension product, and two additional partnered products. Sevoflurane, an inhaled anesthetic product, and Mesalamine Delayed Release Tablets 1.2 gram;

Biosimilar insulin glargine. More than 90% of the subject enrollment goal has been achieved and the pivotal clinical trial for biosimilar insulin glargine is expected to be completed next month. Thus far no serious adverse events have been reported. Top-line results are expected toward the end of this calendar year, and filing of the Biologics License Application (BLA) is anticipated next Spring, and thus a potential launch of the product in the first half of calendar year 2024;

Biosimilar insulin aspart: The company's partner is producing insulin aspart at commercial scale and will be requesting a Type 2 meeting with the FDA later this calendar year. An IND filing is anticipated for later this fiscal year. The company estimates initiating the clinical study next summer and completing the study in the spring of calendar 2024. The company anticipates a potential launch of the product in the middle of calendar year 2025;

Generic ADVAIR DISKUS ® , fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder, remains on priority review. The company anticipates fully responding to the CRL next year, with a launch possible in 2024.

Generic Flovent Diskus ® , fluticasone propionate inhalation powder: the pivotal clinical end-point study and PK trials for the 100 mcg/blister were successfully completed in the first attempt. The FDA has granted the company's request for CGT status and the filing of the ANDA is estimated for earlier next calendar year;

Company expects its partner to commence a pilot PK study of generic Spiriva® Handihaler® by year end and is targeting an ANDA filing by early 2024.

Restructuring, Cost Reduction Initiatives

The major elements of the company's restructuring plan announced in November 2021 have been completed. The transfer of certain products from the company's recently sold Carmel plant to its main plant is progressing on schedule and the manufacturing of Lannett labeled product at that site will largely be completed by the end of this calendar year.

Fourth-Quarter Financial Results: Fiscal 2022 vs Fiscal 2021

GAAP basis:

Net sales were $74.2 million compared with $106.0 million

Gross profit was $7.9 million , or 11% of net sales, compared with $22.7 million , or 21% of net sales

Asset impairment charges were $53.9 million compared with $18.6 million

Net loss was $93.3 million , or $2.30 per share, compared with $177.9 million , or $4.50 per share

Non-GAAP basis:

Net sales were $74.2 million compared with $106.0 million

Adjusted gross profit was $10.4 million , or 14% of net sales, compared with $26.4 million , or 25% of net sales

Adjusted interest expense increased to $13.1 million from $12.1 million

Adjusted net loss was $17.8 million , or $0.44 per share compared with $7.4 million , or $0.19 per share

Negative adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million

Full-Year Financial Results: Fiscal 2022 vs Fiscal 2021

GAAP basis:

Net sales were $340.6 million compared with $478.8 million

Gross profit was $33.2 million , or 10% of net sales, compared with $75.6 million , or 16% of net sales

Restructuring expenses were $2.8 million compared with $4.0 million

Asset impairment charges were $103.3 million compared with $216.6 million

Net loss was $231.6 million , or $5.74 per share, compared with $363.5 million , or $9.23 per share

Non-GAAP basis:

Net sales were $340.6 million compared with $478.8 million

Adjusted gross profit was $50.0 million , or 15% of net sales, compared with $122.3 million , or 26% of net sales

Adjusted interest expense increased to $51.7 million from $43.7 million

Adjusted net loss was $61.0 million , or $1.51 per share, compared with $1.0 million , or $0.03 per share

Guidance for Fiscal 2023

Based on its current outlook, the company provided guidance for fiscal year 2023, as follows:



GAAP Adjusted* Net sales $275 million to $300 million $275 million to $300 million Gross margin % Approximately 13% to 15% Approximately 15% to 17% R&D expense $23 million to $25 million $23 million to $25 million SG&A expense $64 million to $67 million $56 million to $59 million Interest and other Approximately $60 million Approximately $53 million Effective tax rate Approximately 0% to 4% Approximately 23.5% to 24.5% (Negative) Adjusted EBITDA N/A ($12 million) to $0 million Capital expenditures Approximately $8 million to $12 million Approximately $8 million to $12 million

*A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the financial tables following this release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The company's management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the company's core business between current, past and future periods. The company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA and the other non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release is appropriate to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables following this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) asset impairment charges, (4) non-cash interest expense, as well as (5) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the words "estimate," "expect," "believe," "target," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company's competitive environment and other market conditions; regulatory and operational developments; the timing related to commencing and successfully completing the pivotal clinical trials, filing the Biologics License Applications, and successfully launching any products, including biosimilar insulin glargine and biosimilar insulin aspart; the potential material impact of COVID-19 on future financial results; the timing of the company's restructuring plan and its ability to realize estimated cost reductions and other benefits therefrom; the company's financial status and performance; and the company's ability to achieve the financial metrics stated in the company's guidance for fiscal 2023, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the company's control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and the company's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's latest Form 10-K, subsequent Form 8-Ks and 10-Qs and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. You should not place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which represent the company's judgment as of the date of this release. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)







(Unaudited)











June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021













ASSETS









Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,854

$ 93,286 Accounts receivable, net 56,241

98,834 Inventories

95,158

109,545 Income taxes receivable 36,793

35,050 Assets held for sale

-

2,678 Other current assets

14,070

14,170 Total current assets 290,116

353,563 Property, plant and equipment, net 133,178

166,674 Intangible assets, net

32,179

137,835 Operating lease right-of-use asset 9,646

10,559 Other assets

19,316

15,106 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 484,435

$ 683,737













LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 29,737

$ 29,585 Total other expense, net 23,667

13,077 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 8,342

10,680 Rebates payable

21,568

19,025 Royalties payable

5,677

13,779 Restructuring liability

490

8 Current operating lease liabilities 2,064

2,045 Other current liabilities 13,395

2,270 Total current liabilities 104,940

90,469 Long-term debt, net

614,948

590,683 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,994

11,047 Other liabilities

5,616

19,009 TOTAL LIABILITIES

735,498

711,208













STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,269,137 and 40,913,148 shares issued;





40,704,572 and 39,576,606 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively) 42

41 Additional paid-in capital 363,957

355,239 Accumulated deficit

(596,386)

(364,766) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (411)

(548) Treasury stock (1,564,565 and 1,336,542 shares at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (18,265)

(17,437) Total stockholders' deficit (251,063)

(27,471) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 484,435

$ 683,737





































LANNETT COMPANY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)





























Three months ended

Twelve months ended







June 30,

June 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021

























Net sales

$ 74,189

$ 106,009

$ 340,579

$ 478,778



Cost of sales

63,826

79,597

294,482

378,335



Amortization of intangibles

2,506

3,753

12,931

24,850



Gross profit

7,857

22,659

33,166

75,593



Operating expenses:



















Research and development expenses

6,044

6,017

22,362

24,173



Selling, general and administrative expenses

25,755

21,576

81,023

68,078



Restructuring expenses

104

-

2,777

4,043



Asset impairment charges

53,916

18,550

103,277

216,550



Total operating expenses

85,819

46,143

209,439

312,844



Operating income (loss)

(77,962)

(23,484)

(176,273)

(237,251)



Other income (expense), net:



















Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(10,341)

-

(10,341)



Investment income

36

68

150

236



Interest expense

(14,808)

(13,217)

(57,979)

(53,830)



Other

(74)

(1,687)

178

(1,664)



Total other expense, net

(14,846)

(25,177)

(57,651)

(65,599)



Loss before income tax

(92,808)

(48,661)

(233,924)

(302,850)



Income tax expense (benefit)

487

129,225

(2,304)

60,625



Net loss

$ (93,295)

$ (177,886)

$ (231,620)

$ (363,475)

























Loss per common share (1):



















Basic

$ (2.30)

$ (4.50)

$ (5.74)

$ (9.23)



Diluted

$ (2.30)

$ (4.50)

$ (5.74)

$ (9.23)

























Weighted average common shares outstanding (1):



















Basic

40,619,081

39,544,909

40,350,522

39,391,589



Diluted

40,619,081

39,544,909

40,350,522

39,391,589

























(1) Effective with the Warrants issued on April 22, 2021, the basic and diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the two-class method.





LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Twelve months ended June 30, 2022

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring expenses Asset

impairment charges Operating

loss Other expense, net Loss before income tax Income tax benefit Net loss Diluted loss per share (l)





GAAP Reported $ 340,579 $ 294,482 $ 12,931 $ 33,166 10 % $ 22,362 $ 81,023 $ 2,777 $ 103,277 $ (176,273) $ (57,651) $ (233,924) $ (2,304) $ (231,620) $ (5.74) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (12,931) 12,931

- - - - 12,931 - 12,931 - 12,931

Cody API business (b) - (141) - 141

(10) (265) - - 416 - 416 - 416

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (4,204) - - 4,204 - 4,204 - 4,204

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - (2,777) - 2,777 - 2,777 - 2,777

Distribution agreement renewal costs (e) - - - -

- (219) - - 219 - 219 - 219

Asset impairment charges (f) - - - -

- - - (103,277) 103,277 - 103,277 - 103,277

Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (g) - (3,244) - 3,244

- - - - 3,244 - 3,244 - 3,244

Reimbursement of legal costs (h) - - - -

- (19,833) - - 19,833 - 19,833 - 19,833

Non-cash interest (i) - - - -

- - - - - 6,246 6,246 - 6,246

Other (j) - (509) - 509

- (1,139) - - 1,648 (776) 872 - 872

Tax adjustments (k) - - - -

- - - - - - - (16,554) 16,554

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 340,579 $ 290,588 $ - $ 49,991 15 % $ 22,352 $ 55,363 $ - $ - $ (27,724) $ (52,181) $ (79,905) $ (18,858) $ (61,047) $ (1.51)

(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI





















(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business

























(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition



















(d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan

























(e) To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC



















(f) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets, the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY, and the other product rights intangible assets, which include various distribution and supply agreements



(g) To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to certain product lines discontinued as a result of the sale of the Silarx facility















(h) To exclude the reimbursement of legal and settlement costs associated with a distribution agreement





















(i) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs























(j) To primarily exclude one-time employee retention awards, separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer and a gain on the sale of various ANDAs to Chartwell, Inc.









(k) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates





















(l) The weighted average share number for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 is 40,350,522 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations.

















LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Twelve months ended June 30, 2021

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring expenses Asset impairment charges Operating income

(loss) Other expense, net Loss before income tax Income tax expense Net loss Diluted loss per share (n)





GAAP Reported $ 478,778 $ 378,335 $ 24,850 $ 75,593 16 % $ 24,173 $ 68,078 $ 4,043 $ 216,550 $ (237,251) $ (65,599) $ (302,850) $ 60,625 $ (363,475) $ (9.23) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (24,850) 24,850

- - - - 24,850 - 24,850 - 24,850

Cody API business (b) - (270) - 270

(5) (486) - - 761 - 761 - 761

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (4,204) - - 4,204 - 4,204 - 4,204

Branded prescription drug fee (d) - - - -

- (831) - - 831 - 831 - 831

Restructuring expenses (e) - - - -

- - (4,043) - 4,043 - 4,043 - 4,043

Asset impairment charges (f) - - - -

- - - (216,550) 216,550 - 216,550 - 216,550

Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (g) - (16,623) - 16,623

- - - - 16,623 - 16,623 - 16,623

Distribution agreement renewal costs (h) - (4,966) - 4,966

- - - - 4,966 - 4,966 - 4,966

Loss on extinguishment of debt (i) - - - -

- - - - - 10,341 10,341 - 10,341

Debt refinancing costs (j) - - - -

- (2,262) - - 2,262 - 2,262 - 2,262

Non-cash interest (k) - - - -

- - - - - 10,146 10,146 - 10,146

Other (l) - - - -

- (5,610) - - 5,610 1,500 7,110 - 7,110

Tax adjustments (m) - - - -

- - - - - - - (59,763) 59,763

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 478,778 $ 356,476 $ - $ 122,302 26 % $ 24,168 $ 54,685 $ - $ - $ 43,449 $ (43,612) $ (163) $ 862 $ (1,025) $ (0.03)

































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI















(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business



















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition















(d) To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine sold under the JSP agreement, which has not been sold since fiscal year ended June 30, 2019





(e) To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan





















(f) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the intangible asset for a distribution and supply agreement with Cediprof, Inc. for the Levothyroxine tablets product

(g) To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines















(h) To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC















(i) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to the retirement of the Term Loan B in April 2021















(j) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs related to the debt refinancing in April 2021

















(k) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs



















(l) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement and costs associated with a legal settlement











(m) To exclude the impact of the full valuation allowance booked against the Company's deferred tax assets as well as the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates





(n) The weighted average share number for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 is 39,391,589 for GAAP and the non-GAAP loss per share calculations











































































LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Three months ended June 30, 2022

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring expenses Asset impairment charges Operating

loss Other expense, net Loss before income tax Income tax expense (benefit) Net loss Diluted loss per share (j)





GAAP Reported $ 74,189 $ 63,826 $ 2,506 $ 7,857 11 % $ 6,044 $ 25,755 $ 104 $ 53,916 $ (77,962) $ (14,846) $ (92,808) $ 487 $ (93,295) $ (2.30) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (2,506) 2,506

- - - - 2,506 - 2,506 - 2,506

Cody API business (b) - (32) - 32

(4) 24 - - 12 - 12 - 12

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,051) - - 1,051 - 1,051 - 1,051

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - (104) - 104 - 104 - 104

Asset impairment charges (e) - - - -

- - - (53,916) 53,916 - 53,916 - 53,916

Reimbursement of legal costs (f) - - - -

- (11,618) - - 11,618 - 11,618 - 11,618

Non-cash interest (g) - - - -

- - - - - 1,693 1,693 - 1,693

Other (h) - (22) - 22

3 (260) - - 279 (900) (621) - (621)

Tax adjustments (i) - - - -

- - - - - - - (5,196) 5,196

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 74,189 $ 63,772 $ - $ 10,417 14 % $ 6,043 $ 12,850 $ - $ - $ (8,476) $ (14,053) $ (22,529) $ (4,709) $ (17,820) $ (0.44)





























(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI













(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business

















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition











(d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan

















(e) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the other product rights intangible assets, which include various distribution and supply agreements

(f) To exclude the reimbursement of legal and settlement costs associated with a distribution agreement













(g) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs















(h) To primarily exclude one-time employee retention awards and a gain on the sale of various ANDAs to Chartwell, Inc.











(i) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates













(j) The weighted average share number for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is 40,619,081 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations.





































LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended June 30, 2021

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Asset impairment charges Operating income (loss) Other expense, net Loss before income tax Income tax expense Net loss Diluted loss per share (k)





GAAP Reported $ 106,009 $ 79,597 $ 3,753 $ 22,659 21 % $ 6,017 $ 21,576 $ 18,550 $ (23,484) $ (25,177) $ (48,661) $ 129,225 $ (177,886) $ (4.50) Adjustments:



























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (3,753) 3,753

- - - 3,753 - 3,753 - 3,753

Cody API business (b) - (21) - 21

- (13) - 34 - 34 - 34

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,051) - 1,051 - 1,051 - 1,051

Branded prescription drug fee (d) - - - -

- (831) - 831 - 831 - 831

Asset impairment charges (e) - - - -

- - (18,550) 18,550 - 18,550 - 18,550

Loss on extinguishment of debt (f) - - - -

- - - - 10,341 10,341 - 10,341

Debt refinancing costs (g) - - - -

- (2,262) - 2,262 - 2,262 - 2,262

Non-cash interest (h) - - - -

- - - - 1,073 1,073 - 1,073

Other (i) - - - -

- (1,915) - 1,915 1,500 3,415 - 3,415

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - (129,139) 129,139































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 106,009 $ 79,576 $ - $ 26,433 25 % $ 6,017 $ 15,504 $ - $ 4,912 $ (12,263) $ (7,351) $ 86 $ (7,437) $ (0.19)





























(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI













(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business

















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition











(d) To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine sold under the JSP agreement, which has not been sold since fiscal year ended June 30, 2019



(e) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to its intangible asset for a distribution and supply agreement with Cediprof, Inc. for the Levothyroxine tablets product



(f) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt related to the retirement of the Term Loan B in April 2021











(g) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs related to the debt refinancing in April 2021













(h) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs















(i) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement and costs associated with a legal settlement







(j) To exclude the impact of the full valuation allowance booked against the Company's deferred tax assets as well as the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

(k) The weighted average share number for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is 39,544,909 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations.











LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)













Three months ended





June 30, 2022









Net loss

$ (93,295)









Interest expense

14,808

Depreciation and amortization

7,608

Income tax expense

487

EBITDA

(70,392)









Share-based compensation

1,384

Inventory write-down

1,768

Asset impairment charges (a)

53,916

Investment income

(36)

Other non-operating income

74

Restructuring expenses

104

Reimbursement of legal costs (b)

11,618

Other

291

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ (1,273)

































(a) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the other product rights intangible assets, which include various distribution and supply agreements



(b) To exclude the reimbursement of legal and settlement costs associated with a distribution agreement





















































LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

















($ in millions)













































Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance





























Non-GAAP





















GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted

















































Net sales

$275 - $300

-

$275 - $300

















Gross margin percentage

approx. 13% to 15%

2 % (a) approx. 15% to 17%

















R&D expense

$23 - $25

-

$23 - $25

















SG&A expense

$64 - $67

($8) (b) $56 - $59

















Interest and other

approx. $60

($7) (c) approx. $53

















Effective tax rate

approx. 0% to 4%

-

approx. 23.5% to 24.5%

















Adjusted EBITDA

N/A

N/A

$(12) - $0

















Capital expenditures

$8 - $12

-

$8 - $12

















































































(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets

















(b) The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition

















(c) The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs



















LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Low

High







Net loss $ (111.0)

$ (101.0)







Interest expense 60.0

60.0 Depreciation and amortization 24.0

24.0 Income taxes -

(4.0) EBITDA (27.0)

(21.0)







Share-based compensation 6.0

7.0 Inventory write-down 7.0

9.0 Other (a) 2.0

5.0 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (12.0)

$ -







(a) To primarily exclude costs related to strategic review initiatives



LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

($ in thousands) June 30,

June 30,

Medical Indication 2022

2021

2022

2021

Analgesic $ 3,212

$ 4,156

$ 15,737

$ 14,684

Anti-Psychosis 2,634

5,697

11,790

43,720

Cardiovascular 12,055

13,364

45,376

65,987

Central Nervous System 18,023

23,467

78,325

95,115

Endocrinology 4,557

7,519

27,491

27,070

Gastrointestinal 10,054

15,048

51,026

67,540

Infectious Disease 3,536

12,175

28,009

67,761

Migraine 3,683

4,612

16,321

25,554

Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold 1,670

3,017

8,961

9,258

Urinary 1,421

1,401

4,588

5,786

Other 9,125

10,651

41,285

35,312

Contract Manufacturing revenue 4,219

4,902

11,670

20,991

Net Sales $ 74,189

$ 106,009

$ 340,579

$ 478,778



















