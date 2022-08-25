Kitchen Magic Proud Sponsor of Lehigh Valley Habitat for Humanity to Help Families in Need

Kitchen Magic donated items specifically for the Habitat for Humanity Restore to help those in need within the Lehigh Valley community.

NAZARETH, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic, family-owned and operated kitchen remodeling experts, is a supporter of the local Habitat for Humanity Restore, donating home remodeling products to their local Lehigh Valley Habitat for Humanity Restore. The organization is dedicated to assisting the community experiencing hardship with product donations to help empower local families to build homes and ensure stronger futures. All donations of items are resold at our ReStore and all the proceeds stay in the Lehigh Valley to continue building homes for local families.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are non-profit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Habitat for Humanity ReStores are proudly owned and operated by local Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Proceeds are used to build homes and improve communities locally and around the world.

"We welcome this opportunity where unused items can help, especially within the Lehigh Valley." says Joey Piazza, Director of Marketing, Kitchen Magic. "With every donation, improvements can be made, not just to homes, but to the lives of those less fortunate within our community".

Kitchen Magic's donated items are set aside specifically for the Restore, a retail outlet that enables the organization to provide items used on build projects for families where needed most. These donations are critical for residents and builders within the community providing access to products allowing them to build affordable homes.

The remodeler is on a mission to help ensure that everyone has a place to call home, regardless of their financial situation. The donation includes remodeling items that don't fit, arrived slightly scratched, new cabinets and doors, countertops, backsplashes, interior storage, tile, flooring, and bath vanities. Unusable items would otherwise end up in a landfill, so repurposing them for a good cause makes sound ecological sense.

ABOUT KITCHEN MAGIC

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens using an exclusive cabinet refacing process. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, RI, and DE. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide eight times, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a 10-time Best of Houzz winner for service & design, and an 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

