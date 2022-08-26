Datadog Announces Upcoming Investor Meeting

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will host the Investor Meeting at Dash 2022, its annual user conference.

The Dash Keynote will be held on Wednesday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Investor Meeting later the same day at 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET.

Registration and webcast details for virtual attendance at the Keynote and Investor Meeting are available on the Datadog Investor Relations website at http://investors.datadoghq.com and on the day of the event, a live webcast will be available at http://investors.datadoghq.com . For those unable to attend the Investor Meeting, an on-demand replay will be made available after the event.

We will focus on our platform, products, and innovation, and do not plan to issue a financial performance update or new financial targets at this event.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Contact Information

Yuka Broderick

Datadog Investor Relations

IR@datadoghq.com

Dan Haggerty

Datadog Corporate Communications

Press@datadoghq.com

