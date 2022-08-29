Ed's Supply, a Division Of Heritage Distribution Holdings, Acquires Controlled Temp Supply

Acquisition Continues the Growth of the Gryphon Investors-backed HVAC/R Parts and Equipment Distribution Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed's Supply ("Ed's"), a leading Southeast HVAC/R distributor, announced today that it has acquired Controlled Temp Supply ("CTS"), a wholesale distributor providing HVAC/R equipment, parts, supplies, and customer service to residential and commercial customers in Oxford, MS.

Controlled Temp Supply will rebrand under the Ed's Supply name, further extending Ed's presence in Northern Mississippi. Ed's Supply operates as a division of Heritage Distribution Holdings ("Heritage Distribution" or "HDH"), which is backed by leading middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon").

Tucker Byram, President of Ed's Supply, said, "Controlled Temp Supply has built a reputation as a trusted partner to its suppliers, known for quality customer service in the Oxford area. CTS fits well with our approach and further extends the Ed's footprint into the Northern Mississippi market. We look forward to working with the CTS management team to grow the business while continuing to build on the legacy established by the McCarter family."

Controlled Temp Supply joins the Heritage Distribution platform, marking the fourth acquisition completed by HDH during Gryphon's ownership. HDH's growing number of brands of HVAC/R distributors operating across the Midwest and Southeast includes Ed's Supply, Wittichen Supply, and Benoist Brothers Supply, which includes Nu Comfort Supply.

Alex Averitt, CEO of Heritage Distribution, said, "We are excited to welcome the Controlled Temp Supply family to HDH. Their commitment to excellent customer service, wide variety of product offerings, and strategic location were attractive to us and we look forward to our future together."

About Ed's Supply

Founded in 1957 and based in Nashville, Ed's Supply (www.edssupply.com) has been a leading wholesale distributor and service provider for over 60 years, committed to serving the unique needs of the local contractor community. With 19 locations in three distinct regional markets covering Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas, the company boasts one of the largest inventories of HVAC/R parts, equipment and air distribution products in the Southeast. Serving both the residential and commercial markets, Ed's Supply offers products and services ranging from refrigeration system design and compressor solutions to temperature control, air purification systems, and professional training seminars.

About Heritage Distribution Holdings

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Media contact:

Jennifer Hurson

Lambert

jhurson@lambert.com

845.507.0571

View original content:

SOURCE Ed’s Supply; Gryphon Investors