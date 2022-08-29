Frantz Law Group Files Lawsuit Against PacifiCorp on Behalf of McKinney Fire Victim's Daughter and Others

Lawsuit alleges PacifiCorp failed to safely maintain equipment

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 22, Frantz Law Group filed a lawsuit in Sacramento Superior Court against PacifiCorp on behalf of 13 plaintiffs who suffered loss of life, serious property loss, or other damages as a result of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. The father of Theresa Cogan, one of the plaintiffs represented by Frantz Law Group, died in the fire as he tried to escape. PacifiCorp has admitted to the California Public Utilities Commission that one of its transmission lines was involved in the fire.

(PRNewswire)

In the McKinney Fire, we are alleging that PacifiCorp failed to maintain its electrical equipment, resulting in the wrongful death of John Cogan as well as significant property damages to numerous clients. - James P. Frantz

"It's alleged that John Cogan died because PacifiCorp failed to safely maintain its equipment in an area that it knew or should have known was highly susceptible to fire," said James P. Frantz, on behalf of the plaintiffs.

"After two decades of massive wildfires in California that have killed more than 100 people, destroyed more than 35,000 structures and upended thousands of lives, the legal requirements that public utilities are required to follow in order to prevent causing dangerous wildfires are not being adhered to," said Frantz. "In the McKinney Fire, we are alleging that PacifiCorp failed to maintain its electrical equipment, resulting in the wrongful death of John Cogan as well as significant property damages to numerous clients."

About the Frantz Law Group

Frantz Law Group is a nationally recognized law firm that has specialized experience in representing victims of wildfires caused by the negligence of public utility companies and has represented and/or currently represents over 9,000 victims against various utility companies. For more information, please visit https://www.frantzlawgroup.com/

Media Contact: mckinneyfireinfo@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frantz Law Group