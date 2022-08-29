MV Realty Selects Feintuch Communications as its PR Agency Partner

NEW YORK and DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential real estate brokerage and proptech firm MV Realty (www.mvrealty.com), based in Delray Beach, Fla., has selected Feintuch Communications as its public relations agency of record.

MV Realty has enjoyed strong growth in the last few years with a current presence in 33 states, a roster of highly experienced agents, proprietary CRM technology and a suite of advanced technology tools to support its agents. The company also has a unique consumer offering: a Homeowner Benefit Program® (HBP) (www.homeownerbenefit.com) which supports long-term relationships between homeowners and agents. The HBP offers homeowners a cash incentive of up to $5,000 to use MV Realty as their listing agent if and when they decide to sell their home.

"As a firm that's a multi-faceted entity – combining financial services, real estate brokerage and proptech – we looked for a PR partner with expertise in all three areas," said Antony Mitchell, CEO, MV Realty.

Feintuch Communications' team experience in fintech includes its current/past work for ClassWallet, Klarna, SplitIt, BasisCode Compliance and Optimal Payments, and in real estate and professional services, MRI Software, Empire State Realty Trust, coUrbanize and an award-winning campaign for Convene.

"We're impressed with MV Realty's business model," said Henry Feintuch, president, Feintuch Communications, who noted that his team will implement an integrated consumer, trade and business campaign. "In addition to providing top-rated real estate services, they help consumers access cash that they did not know was available to them. MV Realty's Homeowner Benefit Program offers agents strong lead flow and extra revenue opportunities. Most are making significantly more than the industry median, which is particularly telling in this ever-changing real estate market."

Members of Feintuch Communications' MV Realty team include Rachel Antman, senior director; and Liz Savery, vice president.

About Feintuch Communications

Feintuch Communications (www.feintuchcommunications.com), based in New York City, is an award-winning strategic relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, advertising/marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance (www.prworldalliance.com), the firm specializes in B2B and B2C programs with a focus in technology, financial services, adtech and media, AV and clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

About MV Realty and the Homeowner Benefit Program

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, MV Realty is a residential real estate brokerage and proptech firm dedicated to meeting the needs of the modern broker, home buyer and home seller through a combination of personalized service, a proprietary CRM system and a suite of advanced technology tools to support its agents. The firm has a presence in 33 states and employs more than 500 licensed agents. Its Homeowner Benefit Program® is a unique consumer offering that provides homeowners with a cash incentive of up to $5,000 to use MV Realty as their listing agent if and when they decide to sell their home. For more information, visit www.mvrealty.com and www.homeownerbenefit.com.

