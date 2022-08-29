NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE OFFICIALLY WELCOMES LEADING-EDGE NORWEGIAN PRIMA

– Katy Perry, Global Superstar and Godmother to Norwegian Prima, Delivers Memorable Performance Following Christening Ceremony –

– NCL's Newest Addition Makes History as First Major Cruise Ship Christened in Reykjavik, Iceland –

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, christened its newest ship Norwegian Prima, on Aug. 27, 2022, which made history as the first major cruise ship christened in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The first of six ships in the groundbreaking Prima Class, Norwegian Prima, debuted to more than 2,500 guests who enjoyed an immersive experience in the beautiful Icelandic capital and a christening celebration like no other.

"With her stunning design and unique offerings, Norwegian Prima is in a league of her own," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "As the industry's most spacious new cruise ship featuring 'only-available-on-Prima-experiences,' she is continuing NCL's legacy of industry firsts. We wanted to launch Norwegian Prima in a location just as special and unique as she is, and Reykjavik's striking landscape is the perfect setting for such a milestone occasion. We thank the Reykjavik community for welcoming us with open arms."

At 965 feet (294 meters long) and more than 143,535 tons with capacity for 3,100 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Prima offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship. She also boasts the largest variety of suite categories available at sea as well as a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, NCL's ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept. Her variety of recreational activities including the fastest slides at sea - The Rush and The Drop - and the Prima Speedway, the first three-level racetrack at sea, provide guests with adrenaline-pumping moments. Spaces like Ocean Boulevard, the 44,000 square foot outdoor walk way which wraps around the entire ship; The Concourse, which boasts a multi-million dollar outdoor sculpture garden; and expansive pool decks and infinity style pools at Infinity Beach, offer guests a chance to slow down and relax. To learn more about all Norwegian Prima offers, please click here.

"We have been eagerly anticipating and preparing for this special event for several years, so we are delighted to embark on NCL's next chapter with Norwegian Prima," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "It's been a joy to see our vision come to life with this landmark christening ceremony, which sets the tone for the unparalleled holidays guests will enjoy for years to come. We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have made Norwegian Prima a stunning reality."

Guests at the christening ceremony were treated to a show-stopping performance by popular Icelandic group and 2021 "Eurovision Song Contest" fan favorites, Daði og Gagnamagnið (pronounced "Dah-they Oh Gack-no-Mak-ne"), before Norwegian Prima's very own godmother, Katy Perry took to the main stage to officially name and christen the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship's hull. The three-level Prima Theater & Club stage was then transformed into a whimsical backdrop where guests enjoyed a powerhouse performance of some of Perry's chart-topping hits including "California Gurls," "Teenage Dream," "Roar," and "Firework."

"It was so much fun to sprinkle some fairy godmother dust on Norwegian Prima and send her on her way to sail the high seas," said Katy Perry. "I always appreciate a family vacation and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so I was happy to wish all the vacationing guests a happy bon voyage!"

Prior to the Christening ceremony, guests were surprised with an authentic Icelandic experience at the HARPA cultural center. Attendees were treated to a captivating LED light show by Artist Olafur Eliasson as well as performances by Icelandic singer-songwriter Bríet who joined the Iceland Symphony Orchestra in an awe-inspiring show.

Norwegian Prima will depart on inaugural voyages to Northern Europe from the Netherlands, Denmark and England beginning Sept. 3, 2022, before making her way to the U.S. She will then sail voyages to the Caribbean from New York City, Galveston, Texas, and Miami in October and November before settling into her homeport of Port Canaveral, Fla., and Galveston, Texas for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season.

ABOUT NORWEGIAN PRIMA

Norwegian Prima is the first of six vessels from Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima Class, the Brand's first new class of ships in nearly 10 years. Launched in August 2022, Norwegian Prima is the industry's most spacious new cruise ship with the most outdoor deck space and expansive accommodations of any new build. Built in Marghera, Italy by world-renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Norwegian Prima is 965 feet long (294 meters long), 143,535 gross tons and able to accommodate 3,100 guests at double occupancy. The vessel has 20 decks, featuring nearly 1,600 staterooms, 18 dining venues and 17 bars and lounges. The ship features striking hull artwork created by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as "Peeta," and was designed by world-class design and architectural teams including Italian designer Piero Lissoni and powerhouse architectural firms Rockwell Group, SMC Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden, YSA DESIGN and Miami-based Studio Dado who conceptualized and composed the aesthetic of various restaurants, staterooms and public areas on board. Norwegian Prima offers guests exciting itineraries, the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary or premium cruise category, and Brand-first experiences with Ocean Boulevard, Indulge Food Hall, The Concourse, Infinity Beach, Oceanwalk and the Penrose Atrium. Norwegian Prima also features multiple first-at-sea innovations including a three-story transformational theater-nightclub, the Prima Theater & Club; its three-level racetrack with the Prima Speedway; the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush; and the cruise industry's first sustainable cocktail bar with The Metropolitan Bar.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 55 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to nearly 400 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

