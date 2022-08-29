Xebra Announces Voting Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce that Antonio Grimaldo, Jay Garnett, Jordi Chemonte, Robert Giustra and Todd Dalotto were elected as directors of Xebra at the 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on August 26, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Shareholders also approved all other proposed resolutions as described in the information circular of the Meeting.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting as follows:

Motion Votes For % For Votes

Against %

Against Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Non-Vote Number of Directors 33,260,417 99.79 % 70,800 0.21 % 0 0.00 % 3,622,735 Election of Director Nominees:













Antonio Grimaldo 33,233,160 99.71 % 0 0.00 % 98,057 0.29 % 3,622,735 Jay Garnett 33,229,335 99.69 % 0 0.00 % 101,882 0.31 % 3,622,735 Jordi Chemonte 33,250,252 99.76 % 0 0.00 % 80,965 0.24 % 3,622,735 Robert Giustra 33,241,435 99.73 % 0 0.00 % 89,782 0.27 % 3,622,735 Todd Dalotto 33,229,100 99.69 % 0 0.00 % 102,117 0.31 % 3,622,735 Appointment of Auditors 36,950,387 99.99 % 0 0.00 % 3,565 0.01 % 0 Alteration of the Articles and Notice of Articles of Xebra 33,059,803 99.19 % 271,414 0.81 % 0 0.00 % 3,622,735 Other business 33,229,415 99.69 % 101,802 0.31 % 0 0.00 % 3,622,735



Jay Garnett

CEO

