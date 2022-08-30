HDT Global Announces the Appointment of James Cassella as Chief Revenue Officer

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global (HDT), a leading manufacturer and integrator of highly-engineered unmanned, robotics, platform, and expeditionary solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets, announced today the appointment of James Cassella as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Cassella brings more than 25 years of experience in business development and corporate growth strategy to his new role at HDT.

"As a senior retired Army officer and industry veteran, Jim brings the kind of leadership and experience needed to help HDT capture key programs and elevate our position in the markets we serve," stated Juan Navarro, President and CEO of HDT Global. "I am excited to have him join the team."

Prior to joining HDT, Mr. Cassella served as Chief Growth Officer for DynCorp International (DI), responsible for business development, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy. Mr. Cassella originally joined DynCorp in 2013 and served in a wide variety of executive leadership positions, including Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development, SVP of Business Development for the DynAviation operating segment, and VP of Corporate Capture Management and Proposal Development. Following the acquisition of DI by Amentum in November 2020, Mr. Cassella remained with the company to assist with integration efforts while leading business development for the Aviation segment.

Prior to joining DI, Mr. Cassella served in a variety of executive leadership positions with both DRS Technologies and Booz Allen Hamilton. A career Army Aviation officer, Mr. Cassella served in assignments at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels in multinational, interagency, and joint operations, including two assignments at the Pentagon where he served as Defense Department spokesman and advisor to the Secretary of Defense, Chief of Staff of the Army, and other top Defense and Service officials.

"I'm especially excited to be joining HDT Global at a time when the company is poised for significant growth," said Mr. Cassella. "HDT's robust engineering capabilities, expansive product line, and portfolio of leading solutions provides our customers with the resources needed to meet demanding mission requirements."

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated unmanned, platform, and expeditionary solutions, including robotics, specialty transport vehicles, shelters, power generation equipment, environmental control systems, air filtration devices and other engineered technologies currently used by U.S. and allied military worldwide, as well as civilian governments and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

