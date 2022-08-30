REMEDY+ ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIPS WITH ATHLETES AND WELLNESS ADVOCATES TO ELEVATE SUITE OF NATURAL, PLANT-BASED PRODUCTS

Collaborations Showcase Brand Promise of Supporting Active Lifestyles

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Products LLC , the leader in natural plant-based supplements, snacks and topicals designed to support active adult lifestyles, is proud to announce partnerships with a range of influential advocates, including Rosie Acosta, award-winning podcaster and holistic wellness author of You are Radically Loved; Florentina Hanisch and Ana Marija Zubori, current American Paddle Tennis Association (APTA) Women's National Champions; and Alex Beach, 2-time PGA Professional National Champion.

Remedy+ (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Alex, Ana, Florentina and Rosie," said Remedy+ Co-founder and Managing Member, Tom Kurz. "All of them are hugely successful in their chosen craft, but what makes all of this very special is that they are also personable, highly relatable and actual fans of our product line."

The relationships were organically driven by each partner's individual journeys to find plant-based, natural products that integrated seamlessly into their professional and personal lifestyles.

Rosie Acosta has studied yoga and mindfulness for more than 20 years and taught for over a decade. Hosting a weekly conversational wellness podcast, The Radically Loved Podcast , she also released her first book, You are Radically Loved , detailing a healing journey to self-love. Leading workshops, retreats and yoga teacher trainings around the world, she works with a wide range of students, from Olympic athletes, NFL champions, NBA All-Stars and veterans. She's been featured in Yoga Journal, Well + Good, Forbes and The New York Post . Rosie says, "I have worked for years to lead a holistic, healthy lifestyle that allows me to be the best version of myself, and I wanted to make sure that I had an authentic connection to a brand that I was incorporating into my daily routine and I found that with Remedy+."





Florentina Hanisch is the Head of Women's Platform Tennis at Plainfield Country Club in New Jersey and is a three-time Women's National Champion and winner of more than 30 APTA sanctioned tournaments. Ana Marija Zubori is a two-time APTA Women's National Champion and Director of Paddle at the Country Club of New Canaan in Connecticut . She has achieved special recognition in tennis including being the Serbian and French National Champion in junior categories as well as being a two-time Athlete of the Year at the University of South Carolina . Ana says, "The Remedy+ products have been something we rely on to help us with endurance during long matches and continued relief from training throughout the season. Being part of the Remedy+ team feels like a perfect match and being associated with products we truly value and use on a daily basis is our priority."





Alex Beach is a two-time PGA Professional National Champion, two-time PGA Cup Member, five-time PGA Championship participant, Korn Ferry Tour Member, three-time Titleist Staff Player of the Year, three-time combined Met & NJ PGA Player of the Year award recipient and has several PGA Major victories along with many other professional accolades. Alex says, "I utilize the full product line each and every day to keep me feeling and performing my best. I truly believe everyone can benefit from Remedy+, and look forward to the brand's continued growth amongst golf, tennis, and fitness enthusiasts."

Remedy+ products are designed to positively impact and support optimal functions of the body and mind. The entire suite of natural products work together to allow individuals the ability to perform at their peak potential. Scientifically pairing hemp compounds with other plant-based ingredients, Remedy+ provides holistic solutions for performance challenges.

ABOUT REMEDY+

Remedy+ is a premium line of natural supplements, topicals and snacks produced by Remedy Products LLC. Each product offers a unique and proprietary blend of powerful hemp-derived compounds and other plant-based ingredients, specially formulated to boost performance and enhance recovery from strenuous activities. Remedy+ current offerings include - The DROP, The BAR, The SHOT, The RUB, The CAP - each designed to offer solutions to performance challenges in several categories. All Remedy+ products are THC free and subject to intense, third-party lab testing with results posted on the Remedy+ website. To learn more, please visit www.myremedyproducts.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remedy+