Streann launches multicamera content creation app for web 3.0 era.

More than 50,000 small and medium-sized businesses have downloaded the multicamera app, Live2.Social

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streann Media announced the launch of Live2.Social, the first multi-camera video app for iOS and Android. The disrupting service is the next-generation tool for content creators to produce outstanding quality video from their mobile devices with multiple camera angles.

The key benefit of multi-camera is that creators can literally be in two or more places at once: They can go live on different social media platforms, and they can add exclusive features like behind-the-scenes clips, interviews, tours, and more.

"We are thrilled to push new boundaries and build the new era of video content creation! This market is huge, and now video creators worldwide will be able to bring remote production to the next level with Live2.Social. Multi Camera streaming is expensive, not anymore. We are lowering significantly the cost of quality video production while increasing content creation mobility," commented Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media.

The dominance of streaming services and social media platforms continues to disrupt the media world, enabling the rise of hundreds of millions of independent creators who upload video on a daily basis. Now we are witnessing the beginning of a new era. Up until now, social media and monetization platforms have provided creators the means to distribute their content, while generating limited revenue. These creators, realizing that social media platforms have all the control, have begun experimenting with Web 3.0 innovations, experimenting successfully with nonfungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrency, and even the Metaverse. They are discovering for the first time how these crypto-assets provide them with control over the distribution and monetization of their content and likeness.

Why Live2.Social?

The acceleration of digital video tools for broadcasters, schools, churches, influencers, e-commerce, real estate, and corporations is here to stay, as mobile video represents try far the largest share of internet traffic around the world. Live2.Social is a perfect solution to make quality programs, gatherings, round tables, interviews, events, and visual radio, with live broadcasts through YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch Live, LinkedIn, and OTT platforms.

The app is free for 10 minutes of streaming, with paid weekly, monthly, and yearly tiers. Additional Web 3.0 features will be released in Q4 2022 and available via in-app purchase. The App is available globally, on Apple and Google stores, in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian language.

On September 6th, 2022 Live2.Social will be available on one of the biggest technology marketplaces in the world.

About the company

Streann Media®️ is the world's most innovative and interactive content creation, distribution, engagement, and monetization streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create live streaming content and build next-generation Web 3.0 business models, with more than 150 proprietary features. Established in Miami, Florida, the company has won several industry awards for its innovations and has millions of active users in 141 geographies. For more information, visit www.streann.com .

