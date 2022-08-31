Imagine360 Receives Healthiest Employers of Texas Award

Health plan solutions leader recognized for offering programs that prioritize workplace wellness

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine360™, a leading provider of employer-sponsored health plan solutions and longtime Dallas employer, has received the 2022 Healthiest Employers of Texas award in the category of employers with 500 to 1,499 employees. The recognition is presented by Healthiest Employers®, a trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a more proactive approach to employee health.

The award specifically highlights the Imagine360 and Livongo Whole Person program, which is offered at no cost to employees to manage diabetes, hypertension and other health goals. Members receive complimentary connected devices such as free blood glucose meters or blood pressure monitors that automatically upload readings. These are transmitted to the employee's licensed care coach who diligently works one-on-one with the member to set goals, manage their condition, and create healthy habits to help improve their health and quality of life.

"Imagine360 offers our own employees, and those of other employers, a health plan solution that puts people at the center for a completely reimagined healthcare experience," said Jacki Skwarek, Senior Vice President of TPA Operations and current employee of the Dallas office. "We understand that our people are our greatest asset, and we prioritize their health and well-being with our high-engagement program. I am proud to work for a company that understands the importance of a healthy workforce and offers solutions that prioritize member wellness."

The Healthiest Employers survey is scored and powered by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform that simplifies data-driven decision-making. Imagine360 ranked first among all employers in Texas with 500-1,499 employees, including many reputable law firms, HR & healthcare staffing companies, and companies across the auditing, software and engineering industries.

The Great Resignation, among other challenges, has forced employers to think outside the box when it comes to workplace wellness. Imagine360 has tackled this issue head on, providing self-insured employers with a personalized approach to healthcare and relying on industry-leading technology and high-touch patient care to deliver healthier employees and a better bottom line for employers.

About Imagine360

Imagine360 is the leading provider of employer-sponsored health plan solutions that deliver deep cost savings and concierge member support. Leveraging 50+ years of expertise, Imagine360's solutions combine the financial benefits of reference-based pricing with best-in-class member support and health plan administration. Guiding members through all phases of healthcare, a specialized team provides care navigation and clinical support and relentlessly advocates for members to receive quality care at an affordable price.

About Healthiest Employers

Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has been the leading recognition program for employer wellness. Healthiest Employers has attracted over 10,000 employers from all 50 states, including 72% of the Fortune 100. Today, the Healthiest Employers community represents over 60 million employees or roughly one-third of the U.S. working population.

