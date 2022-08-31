WILSON DOW GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE

Wilson Dow Group recently announced multiple promotions within the organization in the wake of continued growth and success.

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Dow Group, a creative production agency in relentless pursuit of uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experiences, is proud to announce four long-time employees have now been appointed to new leadership roles. Growth in both the number of staff and volume of business have been recognized and influenced the recent structure change.

"The events industry has arguably never been more dynamic, and these appointments position our agency to effectively evolve for future success. We believe our people are our strongest asset, and we want to continue to create pathways for professional growth at multiple levels within our agency. The elevation of these four leaders not only reinforces our long-held values, but also our emphasis on long-term client-focused strategy." Steve Wilson and Mark Dow

Matthew Cooney, formerly Vice President of Account Services, will now serve as Chief Executive Officer, while Steve Wilson and Mark Dow will remain Co-Chairmen. Cooney has been with the agency for 21 years, overseeing Account Services, Strategy and Marketing.

Ryan Burnside, formerly Vice President of Finance, will now serve as Chief Financial Officer, managing Accounting and Finance, as well as Human Resources and IT. Burnside has been with the agency for 15 years, managing all financial aspects of the organization.

Jennifer Incorvaia, formerly Vice President of Production Services, will now serve as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing Production Services and Operations. Incorvaia has been with the agency for a collective 25 years and was the first employee at the company.

Pat Schreiner, formerly Vice President of Account Services, will now serve as Chief Marketing Officer, leading Account Services, Client Strategy and Experiential Learning, as well as the company's marketing efforts. Schreiner has been with the agency for 22 years, overseeing Business Development, Account Services, Strategy and Marketing.

About Wilson Dow Group

Wilson Dow Group is a creative production agency in relentless pursuit of uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experiences. For 25 years, Wilson Dow has cultivated teams of world-renowned creative strategists, specialized production teams and instructional designers to partner with global clients. The company designs and delivers in-person, virtual and hybrid experiences that engage audiences around a shared purpose. From the Chicago headquarters, and across San Francisco and New York satellites, the power of Wilson Dow Group's integrated approach comes from a commitment to collaboration, ensuring deep audience connection and the long-term success of brand initiatives. For more information, visit wilsondow.com.

