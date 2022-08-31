WORLD CHAMPION ATLANTA BRAVES LAUNCH NEW GAMIFIED FAN EXPERIENCE POWERED BY SURGING SPORTS GAMING OPERATOR STATHERO

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Champion Atlanta Braves and official fantasy sports provider for the Braves, StatHero, has launched the StatHero $20,000 Challenge. This first of its kind gamified experience powered by StatHero's record setting fan engagement platform has already seen thousands jump in to try to win some amazing prizes and experiences.

This new partnership with StatHero will empower the Atlanta Braves to add a new dimension of fan engagement by offering a daily fan challenge which gamifies the action on the field and gives fans the opportunity to win exclusive discounts, free tickets, autographed items and VIP Experiences. The top prize is a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the Braves Fantasy Camp for 5 nights, suiting up, getting coached and treated like a pro.

Fans can unlock the varying prizes by going on a winning streak based on the groundbreaking new way for fans to quickly and easily get in on some sports action. Fans simply choose from two pre-selected lineup of star players from that day's games. The more times they choose the best performing lineup and win, the more lucrative the prizes become. Fans can learn more details and start playing now at stathero.com/braves.

Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Premium and Corporate Partnerships: "The Braves are always looking for new, innovative ways of engaging with our fans. This new partnership with StatHero enables us to bring our fans into the action on the field, giving them a deeper vested interest not only on the outcome of the game but the performance of their favorite players in a way that's simple, easy and fun."

In addition to the free to play StatHero $20,000 Challenge, fans can also partake in daily real money Major League Baseball contests, making this partnership the closest thing to sports gaming available in Braves Country.

J.R. Werner, StatHero Head of Partnerships: "We brought StatHero to market to give players a real shot at winning consistently in sports gaming. Our explosive growth and high player winning percentages is the result of our easy, non-intimidating gameplay. It's great to be able to package that up in a reimagined way and provide it to an innovative leader like the Braves so they can engage and reward their fans on such a personal level."

Powering the Atlanta Braves StatHero $20,000 Challenge marks another StatHero milestone as it brings "sports gaming as a service" to franchises and brands looking to captivate fans and drive long term engagement.

StatHero, in just a few short years, has quickly grown to become the largest reaching independent daily fantasy sports platform in the market. The sports gaming hybrid's growing popularity is attributed to their player's high winning percentage, which is a rarity in the space. The Atlanta Braves partnership will capitalize on StatHero's breakthrough platform to get fans excited and engaged like no other second screen experience in sports.

About STATHERO

StatHero is the only fantasy sports and sports gaming hybrid on the market that makes winning consistently a reality. StatHero's award winning platform has exploded into the market due to its simple gameplay, low time commitment, and high player winning percentages. StatHero's gameplays are a first of its kind and unlike anything seen in the sports marketplace today. Their patent pending gameplay gives players more control of a winning outcome for every contest. You Beat StatHero, You Win. It's truly the way daily fantasy was meant to be played. For more information, visit: www.stathero.com and follow us on Twitter @StatHeroHq.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 19 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

Contact: vanessa@acehollreiser.com

View original content:

SOURCE StatHero