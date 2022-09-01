Hamdy ("The Hammer") Abdelwahab, Kanpai Pandas' First Official UFC Fighter

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kanpai Pandas will officially be sponsoring Hamdy ("The Hammer") Abdelwahab , the FIRST Egyptian UFC fighter (6–0 record)! Hamdy is an Olympian wrestler who fights in UFC's heavyweight division and who recently defeated Don'tale Mayes on July 30th at UFC 277. Hamdy is the Kanpai Pandas' first sponsored athlete who will be representing us in upcoming fights and other related events. One Hamdy, 10,000 Pandas, and 100 million Egyptians.

Statement from Hamdy Abdelwahab regarding the Kanpai Panda partnership:

"I always knew I wanted to be a fighter with the ufc. Everything I did in my childhood to compete at an Olympic level has gotten me to where I am today. Managing to work a full-time job and making sure I'm at the gym at least two to three times a day has been a struggle. My last fight was on 12 days' notice, 7 of the 12 days of preparing for my ufc debut involved getting all my medicals and working my shifts at work because I couldn't call out on my co-workers who were relying on me. I knew I had to show up for UFC 277 as this was my chance and opportunity to showcase some of my skills to the world, nothing was going to stop me. I knew with a full camp I could of put on an even better performance, my team knows that and they knew I need to spend more time in the gym to achieve that so the goal was to find a sponsor that can support me with that. After my manager, Malki, met and connected with Josh at my fight, he told him my story, Josh saw what my true potential could be. He believed in me that I will become the UFC heavyweight champion of the world one day. So he decided to support my career at my earliest stage by sponsoring me through a new and fun NFT project called Kanpai Panda, not only is this project the next big thing, the team has been supportive and fully collaborative with me. I couldn't have asked for a better sponsor at such an early stage of my career and I'm forever thankful for Kanpai and Josh for allowing me to just focus on training and getting better to achieve my goal as a world champion. Thank you Kanpai and looking forward for this journey!"

Statement from Ice Bagz , CEO of Kanpai Pandas

"We're extremely excited about our partnership with Hamdy Abdelwahab. After talking with Malki Kawa at UFC 277, he convinced me that Hamdy was the Kanpai Pandas' guy. Hamdy's first UFC fight was taken with 12 days' notice. 7 of those days he was working a job to provide for his family. Imagine how scary Hamdy can be with proper time to prepare and without having to focus on anything other than fighting.

"This partnership allows him to do that. Hamdy is an Olympian medalist and the first Egyptian to fight in the UFC EVER. That's a story we can get behind. Hamdy is a class act and has the potential to be the biggest sports star in a country with 100 million people. We're excited to have him on board."

At UFC 280 on Oct. 22, Abdelwahab (6–0 MMA, 1–0 UFC) will take on Parker Porter (13–7 MMA, 3–2 UFC) in a heavyweight bout at Etihad Arena (Abu Dhabi). The Kanpai Pandas will be side by side with Hamdy for this bout and future bouts!

Hamdy is among the first steps we are taking with individual sponsorships to ensure our brand grows far and wide within and to multiple sectors. The Kanpai Pandas plan to further integrate blockchain technology with real-life utility to provide holders the benefits of blockchain's efficiency and transparency with the fun of exclusive real-world partnerships and events. The aim is to grow within and beyond crypto. We believe our project has the ability to successfully reach audiences outside of crypto, supported by our past, current, and future IRL events .

We are super excited to be sponsoring Hamdy and look forward to what our relationship will bring. Kanpai!

MINTING OPEN at kanpaipandas.io

Twitter : https://twitter.com/KanpaiPandas

Discord : discord.gg/kanpaipandas

OpenSea : https://opensea.io/collection/kanpai-pandas

Media Contact:

info@kanpaipandas.io

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kanpai Pandas