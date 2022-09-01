IFA 2022 - the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics returns to Berlin in its full glory

Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA Global Broadcast Centre

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IFA in Berlin, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, is set to return to the capital in its full glory from 2 to 6 September 2022 for the first time after a two-year hiatus.

Global brands will be showcasing their latest products and innovations from the fields of consumer electronics and home appliances.

Journalists from all four corners of the world will report on innovations, trends and highlights. Smart household devices, in particular, will be taking the spotlight. This is because modern living has shifted our values regarding our own homes, with sovereignty over our time and quality of life increasingly at the fore. For instance, our fridges can be opened via voice command and our ovens can react to our personal preferences thanks to smart sensors.

Another on-trend topic is sustainability. This isn't just about low-CO 2 manufacturing methods or materials that consume fewer resources: products also need to be energy-saving and efficient. Of course, smart homes need connectivity in order to work – and artificial intelligence and robotics represent other key advancements that are on the way to revolutionising day-to-day technology.

IFA NEXT has grown to become a successful innovation platform for start-ups, where innovative companies and research institutions come together to present their ideas for the markets of the future. Here, too, the focus is on topics such as improving the environmental footprint of home appliances, whether through interchangeable components or recyclability.

SHIFT mobility focuses on designing the mobility of the future. Scientists, company representatives and start-ups discuss ground-breaking technologies, business models and products, exploring innovation and sustainability as key drivers of this transformation.

The trade show's media partner TVT.media provides journalists with extensive video material for reporting on IFA 2022. The Global Broadcast Centre is home to highlights from the trade show, alongside interviews with exhibitors and sector experts.

