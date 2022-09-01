TENNECO SHOWCASES ADVANCED RAIL SOLUTIONS AT THE 2022 INNOTRANS

Braking: New Jurid ® 847 LL brake block, homologated by Union of Railways (UIC), helps reduce noise, lower lifecycle cost and improve operating security

Systems Protection: New ROUNDIT ® EMI DW combines shielding and grounding requirements in one product for higher efficiency levels in interference protection as well as ease of installing and retrofit

Deva® brand: New Deva.tex®544 and Deva.ThrustSealTMND541 specialized multi-layer materials for high performance, maintenance-free, self-lubricating bearings

SKOKIE, Ill., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will be exhibiting new products and advanced solutions for rail customers at the 2022 InnoTrans in Berlin, Germany (September 20 – 23, 2022), one of the world's leading trade fairs for transport technology. Tenneco will be represented by three of its broad portfolio of OE businesses and product offerings – Braking, Systems Protection and Deva® branded self-lubricating bearings – with stands located in three different halls to meet respective customer special needs and fields of interests.

Tenneco´s new Jurid® 847 LL brake block for rail freight applications represents the company´s second LL block generation in Europe. Optimized to reduce the rate of wheel wear and likelihood of costly wheel damage, it helps reduce total Life Cycle Costing (LCC) and helps improve operational security of freight wagons. The advanced Jurid® 847 LL brake block fulfils UIC requirements for 2xBgu and 2xBg wagons, providing operators with significant cost benefits and reduced noise emissions. (PRNewswire)

Tenneco´s Braking business will showcase its new Jurid® 847 LL brake block for rail freight in hall 1.2 (stand 430). In hall 18 (stand 620) the company´s Systems Protection unit is going to present the new ROUNDIT® EMI DW solution, which combines shielding against electromagnetic interference (EMI) and grounding requirements in one product. Tenneco´s Deva brand will be exhibiting two new product highlights for rail systems in hall 23 (stand 880): Deva.tex®544 and Deva.ThrustSealTMND541 specialized multi-layer materials, designed for application in high performance, maintenance-free and self-lubricating sliding bearings.

In addition to the new product offerings the three Tenneco businesses will have a selection of their respective product ranges for rail applications on display at this year's InnoTrans show.

New Jurid 847® LL brake block helps reduce traffic noise, lower service cost, improve operation security

The advanced Jurid® 847 LL brake block has been homologated by the International Union of Railways (UIC) and represents Tenneco´s second generation of LL blocks for Europe. Optimized to reduce the rate of wheel wear and likelihood of costly wheel damage, the new Jurid® 847 helps reduce total Life Cycle Costing (LCC) and helps improve operational security of freight wagons.

Jurid® 847 has been specifically developed to satisfy increasing demands to reduce noise emission caused by railway traffic. It uses an optimized contact surface shape, advanced friction material manufacturing techniques, and is expected to sustain the high thermal loads seen on Alpine routes, enabling usage across a broad range of rail tracks and with no limitations for s-classification wagons. The product formulation was derived from Tenneco's UIC-certified organic brake block products which are known to improve in-service wheel life. In addition to in-house simulation and dynamometer development, the new Jurid® 847 LL brake block was extensively evaluated during the UIC in-service tests as part of the homologation process.

Strict new freight noise legislation is being phased in throughout Europe, with non-compliant freight wagons expected to be refused entry to certain countries or routes. The new Jurid® 847 LL brake block fulfils the requirements of the UIC for 2xBg and 2xBgu wagons and is fully exchangeable with cast iron blocks P10 and/or the first-generation LL blocks. It provides operators with cost benefits through improved wagon LCC and reduced noise emissions.

For more information visit www.tenneco.com/Braking.

New ROUNDIT® EMI DW combines shielding and grounding requirements in one product

ROUNDIT® EMI DW is a new wrap-around sleeving designed for high performance EMI shielding of wire and cable bundles. It is manufactured from UL 94 V0 rated PPS monofilaments and nickel-plated copper wires according to ASTM B-355 standards and conveniently marries the complementary functions of shielding and grounding in one product.

The self-wrapping feature of ROUNDIT EMI DW enables quick and easy installation and removal of products for assembly, inspection and maintenance. The textile pattern incorporates drain wires which can be pulled out by a simple manual operation and then be crimped to a nearby grounding point. The advanced design also offers innovative solutions regarding the protection of breakout areas and allows the rework of components without the need to disconnect these. The robust design of ROUNDIT EMI DW enables the same high level of EMI shielding regardless the diameter on which it is installed within the recommended application range. Therefore, customers can cover a wide range of cable and wire diameters with only a stock of limited size ranges required, thus benefitting from a smaller set of part numbers, less complexity and reduced storage cost.

Besides its use in the railway segment, ROUNDIT EMI DW is also suitable for many applications in the marine sector and electronics industries. The patented ROUNDIT® tool is specifically designed to install ROUNDIT® products on cable and wire configurations and enables further reduction of installation time.

For more information visit https://www.tennecosp.com/

New Deva.tex®544 and Deva.ThrustSealTMND541 multi-layer materials for maintenance-free, self-lubricating bearings

Tenneco´s Deva® brand is globally renowned among OE customers for its high performance, maintenance-free bearing technology, including lead-free products, meeting the toughest demands in non-lubricated applications across a wide range of industries. Further enhancing its broad portfolio, Deva will be presenting at the 2022 InnoTrans two new advanced multi-layer bearing material formulations, especially suitable for use in the rail sector.

Deva.ThrustSealTMND541 represents a two-layer-combination featuring a composite sliding material and an elastic layer. The sliding layer is based on an epoxy resin with solid lubricant inserts and provides excellent tribological properties. The second layer features an elastic PolyUrethan (PU) material and offers excellent damping characteristics, very good shock resistance as well as high wear resistance even under micro movement.

Deva.tex®544 is a fiber-reinforced sliding material made of epoxy resin with a sliding layer and support layer. The sliding layer contains a special synthetic fabric and solid lubricants. Due to the solid lubricant finely distributed in the resin matrix, deva.tex®544 is suitable for dry running especially in railway and other transportation applications. The support layer consists of a glass fiber fabric. Deva.tex®544 is classified according to DIN EN 45545-2:2016-02: hazard class HL1 & HL2 requirement set R23.

For more information visit https://www.deva-bearings.com/.

About Tenneco

Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to development of new products and advanced rail solutions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

