Wendy Naugle Appointed Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith, the largest digital and print publisher in America, today named Wendy Naugle as Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE Magazine. Deputy Editor of the brand since 2019, she will now oversee all print editorial strategy and report to Leah Wyar, President of the Entertainment Group. Liz Vaccariello remains at Dotdash Meredith, shifting from her role at PEOPLE to a corporate editorial leadership position. These changes are effective immediately.

"Wendy is an amazing editor and award-winning journalist with deep knowledge of the brand – she has spearheaded some of our largest franchises, including Sexiest Man Alive, the Beautiful Issue, 100 Reasons to Love America and People of the Year," said Leah Wyar, President of Dotdash Meredith's Entertainment Group. "We are excited for Liz to bring her talent and leadership to a broader role at the company, and congratulate her on this next chapter of her decades-long magazine career. We thank her for her incredible work at PEOPLE."

Prior to Naugle's role as Deputy Editor at PEOPLE, she was executive editor at Glamour for nearly 20 years, leading editorial content and the brand's Women of the Year Awards and Women of the Year Summit.

"PEOPLE is one of the most iconic brands in America and drives the culture conversation," said Naugle. "We have the best team in the business and I'm incredibly excited to work with them to create powerful stories every day and every week that entertain, inform and delight our millions of readers. This combined with Dotdash Meredith's vision and commitment to our future, there is no stopping this brand."

Dotdash Meredith is the largest digital and print publisher in America. From mobile to magazines, nearly 200 million people trust us each month to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. Dotdash Meredith is based in New York City and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

Wendy Naugle joined PEOPLE as Deputy Editor in July 2019 and oversees some of our largest franchises, including Sexiest Man Alive, the Beautiful Issue, 100 Reasons to Love America and People of the Year.

Before that, she was executive editor at Glamour for nearly 20 years, leading editorial content and the brand's Women of the Year Awards and Women of the Year Summit. Her stories on subjects ranging from breast implants to health insurance to reproductive rights won two National Magazine Awards for Personal Service and a National Press Club Consumer Journalism Award, among other honors.

