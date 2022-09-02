JPMorgan Ultra-Short ETF (JPST) to Transfer Listing to NYSE Arca, Inc. from Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the upcoming exchange listing transfer of the JPMorgan Ultra Short Income ETF (JPST) from Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. to NYSE Arca, Inc. effective on September 15, 2022, at market open. The fund's ticker symbol will remain the same. The trading of the fund and the fund's shareholders are not anticipated to be impacted during the transfer. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with this listing transfer.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

JPST aims to deliver current income while managing risk. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of short-term, investment-grade fixed and floating-rate corporate and structured debt while actively managing credit and duration exposure.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.5 trillion (as of June 30, 2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's investors include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers predominantly in the U.S. and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the funds before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds and should be read carefully before investing. Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF or visit www.jpmorganETFs.com to obtain a prospectus.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management