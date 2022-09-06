Bierman Autism Centers Names Dr. Bryan Davey, BCBA-D, LBA, Chief Operating Officer

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers recently announced that it has appointed Dr. Bryan Davey, BCBA-D, LBA as its new Chief Operating Officer. In this role he will lead the operations team and will closely partner with the clinical leadership of the company.

Dr. Davey has clinical expertise in training personnel in applying behavioral principles and procedures, functional behavior assessments, assessment and treatment of severe and complex behaviors, organizational behavior management and effective teaching practice.

He has held various executive leadership positions at both for profit and non-profit organizations. He has served as an SVP of Operations for a national behavioral health organization that operated a continuum of treatment programs for children, adolescents, adults, and families. Prior to that he served as CEO of a multi-site integrated physical and behavioral health organization, which primarily focused on children served through Medicaid. Most recently, Dr. Davey was the CEO of a telehealth platform that served members in over 40 countries.

In addition, Dr. Davey advocates for behavior analysis by supporting certification, practice standards, monitoring, developing legislation, policy at the state and national levels. Dr. Davey serves on the Arizona Governor's Autism Spectrum Disorder Committee and Telehealth Advisory Committee. He is a past Board Member and Public Policy Chair of CalABA, founding member of AZABA, a past Board Member and Past-President of APBA, and served on the National ABA CPT Code Steering Committee. He continues to serve as a subject matter expert to the BACB, CASP, health plans, and managed care organizations.

When asked about his addition to the team, Dr. Davey said "I am honored to join Bierman Autism Centers and I look forward to working alongside so many amazing clinicians and professionals as we support the families that trust us with their children's care and growth. Our mission is to Create Progress & Possibilities for Children with Autism, and I am thrilled to join a team that sets the standard in services and continues to achieve impactful outcomes for the families and individuals we serve."

By adding Dr. Davey as Chief Operating Officer, Bierman continues to focus on clinical excellence and quality of care.

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids up to 9 years of age acquire foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. To date they have graduated over 175 kids from their programs. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress and measurable outcomes, ensuring each child is advancing on their own terms. Bierman currently has 14 centers, and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Ohio. For more about Bierman Autism Centers visit www.biermanautism.com or contact marketing@biermanautism.com.

