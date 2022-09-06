Energy Alert
Feel The Thrill of Electric Vehicles at Electrify Expo at Miami's Regatta Park, October 8 & 9

Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago

Plug Into Fun at North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Festival

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, rolls into the Magic City this fall, offering Floridians the opportunity to jump in and jump on the latest in electric mobility products, from electric cars, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, and e-scooters to even water products like electric personal watercraft, e-surfboards, and e-foils. With 1M square feet of festival space occupied by the world's leading manufacturers, this family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone with activities for the whole family.

Electrify Expo Rolls into Miami October 8 & 9, 2022 at Regatta Park.(PRNewswire)

Miami-Dade has called for 30% of the county's vehicles to be all-electric by 2030. Local government officials do plan to add more charging stations to convince local drivers to make the shift. In fact, the county's new policy calls for 20% of all new vehicle purchases to be electric in 2022 and an additional 10% each year through 2023, so now is the time to take a battery-powered spin.

WHAT

Electrify Expo: Largest electric vehicle festival in North America



WHEN

Saturday & Sunday, October 8 & 9:



TIME

10 am - 5 pm Each Day



WHERE

Regatta Park
3500 Pan American Dr.
Miami 33133



TICKETS

$20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free
https://www.electrifyexpo.com/attend#Miami

To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, you are invited to apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Contact:

Mission Control Communications
electrifyexpo@missionc2.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feel-the-thrill-of-electric-vehicles-at-electrify-expo-at-miamis-regatta-park-october-8--9-301617952.html

SOURCE Electrify Expo

