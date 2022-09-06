Richmond American Debuts New Model Home in Baltimore County

The Lapis plan opens for tours at Seasons at Nester's Landing this weekend

ESSEX, Md., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of a brand-new model home at Seasons at Nester's Landing, an idyllic neighborhood in the picturesque waterfront town of Essex.

Lapis Exterior (PRNewswire)

The two-story Lapis model is fully furnished and features stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, oak stairs and an extended covered deck. The exciting new community also offers the two-story Coral, Citrine and Pearl plans, all part of the sought-after Seasons™ Collection, which is designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Model Home Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/NestersLandingGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Nester's Landing between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11, to explore the Lapis model and discover everything this brand-new community has to offer.

More about Seasons at Nester's Landing ( RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsNestersLanding ):

New single-family homes from the low $500s

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,300 sq. ft.

Close proximity to notable shopping, dining and outdoor recreation, including Turkey Point Park, Middle River and the Baltimore Boating Center

Easy access to I-695, I-95, downtown Baltimore and major employment hubs

Pre-planned homesites available

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Nester's Landing is located at 1913 Turkey Point Road in Essex. Call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule a private appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

