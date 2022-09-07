AudioEye to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) (the "Company"), an industry-leading SaaS accessibility platform delivering website accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held on September 12th – 14th, 2022.

AudioEye is scheduled to present virtually. David Moradi, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference through September 16th. The presentation will be available on-demand for conference attendees.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 12th - 14th, 2022 Where: Lotte New York Plaza Hotel



AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies and content creators solve every aspect of web accessibility—from finding and resolving issues to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, Samsung, Tommy Hilfiger, and others, AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access, visit www.audioeye.com.

Contact

MZ North America

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

561-489-5315

SLNH@mzgroup.us

