B. Riley to Host Second Annual Crypto Conference on September 29, 2022 in New York

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc., a leading full service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced it will host its second annual Crypto Conference on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in New York.

B. Riley Securities 2nd Annual Crypto Conference: Miners + Web3 + DeFi will feature public and privately held companies across the digital asset chain in a forum designed for maximum knowledge sharing. Executive management teams from leading operators across blockchain infrastructure, computing, crypto exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), hosting, mining, staking and Web3 will engage in-person with investors to provide insight into the next phase of growth for this evolving asset class.

"Our annual Crypto Conference highlights our firm's multidisciplinary approach in serving stakeholders across the crypto economy with each of our participants representing a different angle of the evolving digital asset chain," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities. "Our event aims to serve as a rich forum for institutional investors to gain insight into this ascending asset class directly from leading operators."

Conference highlights include a series of fireside chats moderated by B. Riley's award winning equity research team. Corporate management teams will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors.

Early confirmed participants include:*

• Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD)

• Figment Networks Inc. • Argo Blockchain PLC (ARBK)

• Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) • Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

• HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) • Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

• Horizon Fintex • Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

• Iris Energy Limited (IREN) • CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

• RIOT Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) • CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO)

• Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) • Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ)

• TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)



* May be subject to change.

Participation is by invitation only and is reserved for clients of B. Riley. Interested participants may contact their B. Riley representative for more information or email conference@brileyfin.com.

B. Riley Securities serves more than 1,100 institutional investors and has become one of the largest underwriters for crypto-related businesses, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for such companies since 2021. To learn more about B. Riley Securities, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities provides a full suite of investment banking, corporate finance, advisory, research, and sales and trading services. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. B. Riley is nationally recognized and highly ranked for its proprietary small-cap equity research. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial. Please see www.brileyfin.com/disclosures for disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research.

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain registered affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

