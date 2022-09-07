Bowlero Corp Continues Its Growth with Acquisitions in Texas and Florida

Bowlero Corp expands in Greater Austin and The Villages

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL), the world's leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has acquired three bowling centers in two metro markets - Mel's Lone Star Lanes in Greater Austin, TX and Fiesta Bowl and Spanish Springs Lanes in The Villages, FL. The addition of these three locations is part of the Bowlero Corp. growth initiative, expanding the company's geographical footprint across North America.

Mel's Lone Star Lanes is located in the metro market of Greater Austin in Georgetown, TX and has officially opened under Bowlero Corp management as of September 3, 2022. With 40 lanes, this center offers a wide variety of attractions including cosmic bowling, arcade games, shuffleboard, party rooms and a sports bar. Mel's Lone Star Lanes will mark the company's 25th location in Texas.

"It's an exciting acquisition that brings us back into the Greater Austin market and supports our ongoing strategic efforts," said Thomas Shannon, Founder and CEO of Bowlero Corp. "Mel's Lone Star Lanes will continue to bring the best in bowling and entertainment to the Georgetown community, while introducing exclusive benefits from the Bowlero team."

In Florida, the acquisition of Fiesta Bowl and Spanish Springs Lanes located in The Villages, approximately 20 miles south of Ocala and 45 miles northwest of Orlando, will widen Bowlero Corp's footprint to 30 locations in the state. Both locations consist of 32 lanes and are home to both competitive and social leagues throughout the year.

"The Villages is a well-known community in Florida with some of the nations most dedicated bowlers," said Shannon. "As a company we prioritize the guest experience above all and plan to bring the quality Bowlero experience into The Villages community."

The completion of the acquisitions for Fiesta Bowl and Spanish Springs Lanes is expected at the end of September.

