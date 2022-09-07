Stagwell (STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to Speak at The George Washington University's "Reinvigorating Democracy"

The Society of Presidential Pollsters Founder Will Discuss "American Government in the 21st Century" Annual Poll Results

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will be a featured speaker at The George Washington (GW) University's "Reinvigorating Democracy" event next Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The GW Graduate School of Political Management (GSPM) Society of Presidential Pollsters will reveal the results of the latest "American Government in the 21st Century" annual survey, that takes the pulse of the American people on a wide range of issues related to how elected officials and public institutions are serving them.

Penn will discuss his analysis of the latest "American Government in the 21st Century" annual survey.

As the society's founder, Penn will discuss his analysis in conversation with GSPM Founding Dean Christopher Arterton, followed by a question-and-answer session. The panel is part of the GSPM's "Reinvigorating Democracy" one-day event on the future of politics from practitioners on the Hill.

The panel will take place 12:30-1:40 p.m. at the Milken Institute School of Public Health. Interested attendees can register here.

To hear more on the latest in political insights, please visit the "Harvard Harris Poll Debrief with Mark Penn and Bob Cusack" podcast, in which Penn and The Hill Editor-in-Chief Bob Cusack discuss the latest Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll (Harvard's Center for American Political Studies and Harris Insights and Analytics), released monthly.

