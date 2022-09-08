BBTV Enters Agreement With The World Famous, Harlem Globetrotters - Set to Provide Comprehensive Content Management for The Global Brand

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced it has entered into an agreement to provide comprehensive Content Management solutions to the World Famous Harlem Globetrotters, the originators of basketball style.

As part of BBTV's expansive Content Management solutions, BBTV will provide the Harlem Globetrotters with Rights Management, Channel Management and Content Development solutions across multiple platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

The Harlem Globetrotters have an extensive library of premiere content as a beloved staple of basketball entertainment worldwide.

Content Management is a key and growing component of BBTV's Plus Solutions and continues to represent one of the Company's key growth areas and highest gross margins.

"The Harlem Globetrotters are truly iconic in the world of basketball, instilling in a global community of fans a true love for the game. That kind of inspiration is one of the keys to building and expanding a strong community for the digital generation," commented Lewis Ball, Chief Strategy Officer, BBTV. "We've seen first-hand how powerful sports fandom can be for Millennials and Gen Z across digital platforms, and we couldn't be more excited to harness that power for the Globetrotters. Working on a comprehensive basis really enables us to exercise the full power of our Content Management solutions, from Rights and Channel Management to Content Development. These solutions truly combine to be more than the sum of their parts, as they work together hand-in-hand to build a community that extends well-beyond any individual platform."

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. With 13 Globetrotters currently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, fans around the world have witnessed the team's finesse on the court, ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks. They have showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. The Harlem Globetrotters will celebrate their upcoming centennial in 2026.

"The Harlem Globetrotters are an iconic global brand that holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide. BBTV is the right partner for us as we continue to build our digital presence and grow our legacy with new generations to come," said Keith Dawkins, President of Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In December 2021, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters – THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today's game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward–looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is not information about historical facts but instead represents the Company's intentions, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives and strategies regarding future events and results. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements that BBTV will provide the Harlem Globetrotters with Rights Management, Channel Management and Content Development solutions across multiple platforms including YouTube and Facebook; Content Management is a key and growing component of BBTV's Plus Solutions; and BBTV's Content Management solutions truly combine to be more than the sum of their parts, as they work together hand-in-hand to build a community that extends well-beyond any individual platform. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to the Company's assumptions that its services for Harlem Globetrotters will be successful and will result in the desired outcomes; it will continue to acquire new customers for its Content Management services and expand its existing services; and its Content Management solutions will be successful in building communities that extend beyond any individual platform. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that the Company's assumptions on which its forward-looking information is based may not be accurate; the effect of competition; that the Company's agreements with platforms, studios, creators or others (including without limitation, Harlem Globetrotters), may terminate early or not be renewed either on similar terms or at all; that the Company's Plus Solutions may not continue to be attractive to clients and may not continue to grow; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020, and in its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2022 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

BBTV has relied solely on Harlem Globetrotters for the information in this press release regarding them, and does not accept any responsibility for verifying, or the accuracy of, such information, nor any forward-looking information contained therein.

