Burns & Levinson Represents MedMinder in $35 Million Funding

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson today announced that it represented MedMinder , the leader in connected pharmacy care for polypharmacy and senior patients, in an additional $35 million in funding through a credit facility with SWK Holdings Corporation and additional investment from existing equity partner, Accelmed Partners. The credit facility, which closed on August 30, 2022, will allow MedMinder to further its mission of enabling patients to age at home by increasing capacity to meet growing demand, offering its holistic pharmacy services nationally, and building innovative virtual care, clinical and technological capabilities.

Burns & Levinson logo (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson LLP) (PRNewswire)

The Burns & Levinson deal team was led by partner Gil Breiman with significant contributions from partners Caitlin Barrett and Alison Harrall and associates Michael Andreasen and Kaitlin Spurling. The firm serves as general corporate counsel to MedMinder, and supports the company on general corporate matters, equity and debt financings, corporate governance, strategic agreements, regulatory advice and compliance, employment matters, and dispute resolution.

"It is an honor to work with MedMinder and to be a part of their impressive growth," said Breiman. "This most recent funding is the result of their hard work, innovation and commitment to reducing the overall cost of our healthcare system and to making life better for high-risk and vulnerable patients. We look forward to working with CEO Mike Edwards and his stellar management team as we traverse many opportunities ahead."

"Burns & Levinson is an invaluable partner to our company. Their vast understanding of the health care industry, financial markets, and corporate/regulatory issues has been pivotal to MedMinder's success. We are fortunate to have Gil and his team by our side as we continue the next exciting phase in our strategic growth plan," said Mike Edwards, CEO of MedMinder.

About MedMinder

MedMinder is the leading connected pharmacy care solution for seniors and polypharmacy patients. Founded in 2007, MedMinder currently employs over 180 team members and is a recognized ultra-high-growth pharmacy care organization. MedMinder's touch screen-enabled, automatic pill dispenser is the first device on the market capable of offering medications from its integrated pharmacy directly to patients in pre-organized daily trays for the entire month. With a customer-centric approach, MedMinder is continually innovating to improve and meet the evolving needs of patients, caregivers, practitioners and payors. More information can be found at www.medminder.com .

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 130 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:



Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511

(617) 345-3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com

kweller@burnslev.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burns & Levinson