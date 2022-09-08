DEC President, CEO Michel Maksoud Honored as a Most Admired CEO

Houston Business Journal Recognizes Maksoud for Leadership, Community Involvement

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEC President and CEO Michel Maksoud, Ph.D., P.E., has been recognized as a 2022 Most Admired CEO by the Houston Business Journal (HBJ). Maksoud was among the honorees celebrated at a luncheon of 500 corporate, government and community leaders hosted by the HBJ on Sept. 1.

A panel of judges reviewed more than 300 nominations and selected 45 honorees based on their contributions to their organization's success, civic involvement, career achievement and more. The honorees represent several of Houston's prominent industries, with CEOs from energy companies, nonprofits, homebuilders, real estate firms and more.

Maksoud said, "I'm truly honored and humbled to be nominated by DEC employees and included among these outstanding Houston leaders. This honor is a tribute to all the DEC employees who are dedicated our vision to be the engineering company of choice by delivering engineering excellence, building enduring relationships and positively impacting the communities where we work."

PRAISE FROM EMPLOYEES

In the nomination, DEC employees wrote: "Michel has proven to be the right leader to guide the company through a period of reorganization and growth. By fulfilling his commitments to build a stronger, more collaborative, transparent company, he has earned the respect and dedication of DEC employees."

One employee wrote in his nomination letter: "Michel Maksoud is an outstanding president and CEO who leads by example. He is an excellent structural and bridge engineer, a dedicated mentor and active community volunteer. He sets a high standard for himself and encourages others to always do their very best."

Another long-time DEC executive wrote: "In the 20 years that I've worked with Michel Maksoud, I have always appreciated his calm leadership, first as chief structural engineer, then as head of the Houston Transportation Division, and now as president and CEO. He has always listened to others, weighed all options and made sound decisions. "

ABOUT MICHEL MAKSOUD

Maksoud was appointed to head up the Texas engineering firm in 2019 after leading DEC's Houston Transportation Department since 2006. He has more than 30 years of civil engineering project experience, including highly visible, major projects across Texas, such as the Grand Parkway in the Houston region.

Maksoud has given countless hours to community and industry organizations in volunteer and leadership roles during his career. As CEO of DEC, he is serving as chair of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Transportation Committee, as a member of the ACEC Government Affairs Committee, and a member of the Greater Houston Partnership Transportation & Infrastructure Advisory Committee. Among his community activities, Michel supports aspiring engineers by mentoring University of Houston engineering students with resume reviews and mock interviews.

Maksoud attended The Pennsylvania State University, earning master's and doctoral degrees in civil engineering. He earned his Bachelor of Engineering in civil engineering from the American University of Beirut. He is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Texas.

ABOUT DEC

Since its founding in 1945, DEC has built a solid reputation as a premier civil engineering firm with expertise in water resources, water and wastewater infrastructure, transportation, land development, program management and much more. The company serves clients from seven offices across Texas.

CAPTION: Michel Maksoud, DEC president and CEO, left, accepts his Most Admired CEO award from Bob Charlet, Houston Business Journal Market president and publisher, at the awards banquet on Sept. 1 in Houston.

