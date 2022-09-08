Scardina Joins GetMed Staffing as CEO

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GetMed Staffing (Omaha, Nebraska) is thrilled to welcome Dan Scardina to the team as Chief Executive Officer. Scardina brings 16 years of leadership experience in healthcare staffing and a vast array of expertise. Scardina began his career as a recruiter in 2006 and has held several leadership positions throughout the last decade, becoming a fundamental contributor to rapid growth within the industry. Highlighting his career success as Sr Management at Aureus Medical Group, Chief Sales Officer at Fusion Medical Staffing, and President of Fusion Marketplace and Fusion Workforce Solutions. Scardina is the perfect partner to elevate and develop GetMed's vision and mission not only because of his knowledge but because of his relationship-focused leadership style.

Dan Scardina - GetMed Staffing CEO (PRNewswire)

"Over the past four and a half years, GetMed has added the best people to our team who share our core values of excellence, quality, and integrity." says owner Linda Hotchkiss. While Hotchkiss will still be heavily involved within the company, she states, "Dan's knowledge of growth management will help take GetMed to the next level."

Founded in 2018, GetMed Staffing is a women & diversity-owned healthcare staffing agency with over 40 years of leadership and recruiting experience. With innovation on the horizon, Scardina is the perfect partner to accelerate the company's growth.

"I'm excited about this new journey and feel that my experience within the healthcare staffing industry has led me to where I'm meant to be. GetMed Staffing's distinctive approach completely separates them from what has been done before. I am humbled by their genuine passion for seeing others succeed. This group of innovative individuals believes that every opportunity to work in this industry is helping us make a difference," said Scardina.

