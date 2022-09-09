NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Advertise Purple is No. 1608 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

For the 5th Time, Advertise Purple Appears on the Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 394%

According to Advertise Purple's CEO Kyle Mitnick, "What an honor to make this list for the fifth consecutive year. Since the early days at Advertise Purple, we've made a concerted effort to push the boundaries of what is possible in our ecosystem. We challenge our teams to find better solutions, build better processes, and continue to take calculated risks, all in the name of improving client outcomes. Today, we get to celebrate those decisions and reflect on our successes. Tomorrow, we center ourselves and return to delivering unparalleled service for our brands.

Thank you to Inc., our customers, and most importantly, our fantastic AdPurp team."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Advertise Purple (www.AdvertisePurple.com) is a tech-enabled partnership marketing service. We have helped over 3,000 brands in 23 verticals generate over $3B in affiliate revenue, making us the leader in affiliate program management. Through a combination of experience, exclusive proprietary affiliate partnership technology Purply™, and our team of 150+, Advertise Purple provides award-winning affiliate program management for Enterprise, SMB, and international e-commerce brands looking to drive performance-based online customer acquisition.

