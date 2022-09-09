Belk Names Don Hendricks as Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Belk announced that Don Hendricks has been named chief executive officer of the company effective immediately. Hendricks has served as interim CEO since May 2022 and previously served as president and chief operating officer.

"I'm honored to take on the role of Belk's next CEO and continue my journey with this extraordinary company," Hendricks said. "Through my work with Belk's board, leadership team and talented associates, I believe the company is well positioned to build on its current momentum and achieve success now and in the future. Together, we will capitalize on the demand for great products at great prices, which Belk has long been known for, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customers and communities."

Hendricks joined Belk in 2016 as COO, later assuming responsibilities for Stores in 2019. As president and COO, Hendricks spearheaded the company's initiatives to enhance its omnichannel capabilities and was instrumental in leading the company through the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining Belk, Hendricks held senior leadership positions at Gymboree, Hot Topic and Torrid, including chief information officer and COO.

Lisa Harper, a member of the Belk Board of Directors, said, "Don is a proven leader who is motivated by creating the best products and customer experience possible. His passion shines through in all that he does, and we are grateful he will assume the role of CEO at this exciting time for the company."

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

