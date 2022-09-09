Mohegan Sun Voted #1 "Best Casino Hotel" For Fifth Consecutive Year by USA TODAY's 10Best.com Readers' Choice Awards

Mohegan Sun also Finishes in the Top 5 for "Best Casino outside of Las Vegas" and "Best Player's Club"

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Sun has once again finished #1 in the "Best Casino Hotel" category as part of USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. This is the fifth year in a row that Mohegan Sun has won this award. Mohegan Sun also notched top five rankings for "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" and "Best Player's Club." Voting for the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards took place this summer after nominees were chosen by a panel of relevant experts, which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY, 10Best.com and other relevant contributors.

"It is quite an honor for Mohegan Sun to be voted Best Casino Hotel for five consecutive years," said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "We pride ourselves on incredible guest service, world-class amenities and delivering one of the best casino resort experiences that guests can find anywhere. Recognitions like this from USA TODAY are a testament to the hard working and talented team we have across the board at Mohegan Sun."

These 10Best.com Readers' Choice Awards that focused on well-known casinos and resorts in the United States also landed Mohegan Sun in fifth place for "Best Casino outside of Las Vegas" and in fifth place for "Best Player's Club," in recognizing Momentum rewards. Voting took place over a four-week period this summer through 10Best.com, which averages 5 million visitors per month.

Additionally, Mohegan Sun's parent company, Mohegan, was again recognized as part of the Forbes annual America's Best-In-State Employers List 2022. America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers.

Mohegan Sun's Sky Tower and Earth Tower combine for nearly 1,600 spacious and elegantly appointed guest rooms and more than 200 suites. Mohegan Sun's signature spa & salon, Mandara Spa, stretches 19,000 square-feet and is located on the 3rd floor of Sky Tower, with a sister location on the main level of Earth Tower. Guests can also take advantage of fitness centers, room service, pool relaxation, an outdoor terrace with seasonal cabana rentals, sweeping views of the Thames River and much more at Mohegan Sun's hotel.

This year, Mohegan Sun also launched the 11,000 square-foot Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, which features 220+ seats, a full bar and dining menu, a private mezzanine level, endless ways to bet on the big games and the largest video wall (140-feet) on the East Coast! In partnership with FanDuel, Mohegan also offers online sports betting and online casino action, by way of MoheganSunCasino.com, (+ iOS and Android apps).

ABOUT 10BEST.COM: 10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. The core of the site's uniqueness is its team of local travel experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields - and their cities - but discriminating in their tastes. These local experts live in the city they write about so the content is constantly updated. 10Best.com averages 5 million visitors per month. It was acquired by USA TODAY in January of 2013.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN: Owned by Mohegan, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic Southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 70 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

