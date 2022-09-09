REDCON1 IS LAUNCHING A HIGH-PERFORMANCE ENERGY DRINK, ENERGY WITH PURPOSE

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REDCON1 HAS CONFIRMED THAT NEXT MONTH, THEY WILL BE LAUNCHING THE REDCON1 ENERGY COLLECTION, A LINE OF ENERGY DRINKS THAT PACK HIGH PERFORMANCE ENERGY WITH A MISSION CENTRAL TO THEIR BRAND DNA.

After years of winning the on-the-go drink space with preworkout and protein drinks, REDCON1 is entering the coveted and competitive space of energy drinks.

"We put our stake in the ground that REDCON1 will dominate every single performance drink category. Fans and consumers of the brand have been asking us to bring an Energy Drink to market for a couple of years now. We always knew we would, but one of the most important factors in launching the line was to bring the best tasting drink to our consumers. We've worked on flavor profiles for over a year, and we are really proud of the launch lineup", Eric Hart, President REDCON1.

In addition to incredible flavors, REDCON1 ENERGY delivers high-performance energy and focus, ensuring you always achieve the HIGHEST STATE OF READINESS, the brand's well-known tagline.

But REDCON1 ENERGY is more than just a great-tasting, high-performance energy drink. REDCON1 ENERGY is energy to feel good about. REDCON1 believes in giving back to our nation's heroes who have sacrificed their lives to keep us safe.

As a mission-based company, REDCON1 is committed to donating 5 cents of every can sold each quarter to select military-based charities around the United States. We invite all military charities of any size to register today in under a minute. We know that support needs extend long after active duty ends. After vetting the registrations, REDCON1 will list every military charity on redcon1energy.com in an interactive directory ensuring the brave service men and women (and their families) have easy access to charities providing help. Each organization will receive a free lifetime listing and complete profile. Additionally, these are the charities that will be eligible for the quarterly community vote to receive the 5-cent donation from every can of REDCON1 Energy sold in the current quarter.

"When we started REDCON1 six years ago, it was very important to us to be more than a supplement company. We wanted our core DNA to have a purpose and our products and events to have real-world impact. REDCON1 is a military term that literally means The Highest State of Readiness. We stand for patriotism, hard work, and making sure that every consumer we reach is always ready for anything life throws at them. Over 38% of our consumer base is made up of military veterans, police, fire fighters, nurses, and first responders. We are proud to support these incredible men and women and give back through our partnerships with military and veteran-supporting organizations, and through the nonprofit events we hold every year", ERIC HART.

REDCON1 ENERGY is certainly expected to deliver on taste and performance and hit you with laser-focused energy. But we are excited to see the impact this purpose-driven energy drink will have on military and veteran families to further carry out REDCON1's mission.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone from beginners to professional athletes. Our strong military branding is highlighted by more than 30,000+ TIER OPERATOR brand ambassadors around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. Our products feature efficacious formulas while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. For additional information, visit redcon1energy.com

