Advantage Truck Group Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Haulin' 4 Hunger and Strengthens Commitment to Fighting Hunger Across New England

ATG's philanthropic program to reach over 30,000 meals donated to its local communities

Advantage Truck Group delivers food to help those facing hunger in its local communities through its Haulin' 4 Hunger program. Now in its tenth year, Haulin’ 4 Hunger will reach over 30,000 meals donated to food pantry organizations across New England. (PRNewswire)

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Truck Group (ATG) marks the 10-year anniversary of Haulin' 4 Hunger, the company's signature food donation program that helps provide meals to people facing hunger in communities near ATG locations throughout New England.

Founded in 2012 with a single donation of 200 holiday meals near ATG headquarters in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, over the past decade ATG has expanded the program to food pantry organizations in more communities and increased its impact with quarterly donations of non-perishable food to help meet ongoing need.

In celebration of its commitment to its local communities, this year ATG is increasing donations to provide thousands of non-perishable foods each quarter to hunger-relief organizations near ATG locations and over 4,000 fresh meals this holiday season to food pantry organizations in Central Massachusetts.

"As we mark the 10-year anniversary of Haulin' 4 Hunger, our commitment to reducing food insecurity in our communities remains more important than ever. We are grateful for the continued support that our employees, customers and business partners have for this program," said Kevin G. Holmes, President and CEO of ATG.

These milestones are the result of efforts of ATG employees and its Haulin' 4 Hunger team, who dedicate countless hours to purchase, collect, sort, package and deliver food for those in need.

This quarter, ATG will hold events at each of its locations to celebrate Haulin' 4 Hunger and recognize the contributions and dedication of its employees.

At a time when food prices are rising alongside inflation, every donation is making a difference to local pantries and the people they serve. With support from employees and business partners, including Dennis K. Burke, G. Lopes Construction, SelecTrucks of New England, Worcester Railers Hockey Club and UniBank, Haulin' 4 Hunger is helping bring food to the people who need it most.

Learn more about Haulin' 4 Hunger

ATG is the largest DTNA dealer in New England, offering truck sales, service and parts from locations in Raynham, Shrewsbury and Westfield, Massachusetts; Lancaster, Lebanon, Manchester and Seabrook, New Hampshire; and Westminster, Vermont.

